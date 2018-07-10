Lonnie Chisenhall out 8-10 weeks with a left calf strain

Lonnie Chisenhall has played well for the Indians but the problem is he hasn’t played much. Earlier this season he lost a couple months of time with a right calf strain. He played 29 games despite that and has been effective in that short amount of time, hitting .321/.394/.452 in 84 plate appearances, primarily against righties.

Now, however, he’s going to miss most of the rest of the season thanks to a left calf strain. The Indians said today that Chisenhall will miss the next 8-10 weeks as a result. A tough break for both the Indians and for Chisenhall personally, seeing as though he’s poised to be a free agent this winter. Now he won’t be back any earlier than early September and any setbacks could end his season entirely.

Tyler Naquin will take Chisenhall’s at bats against righties and Brandon Guyer will stand in against lefties in the meantime.

