Lonnie Chisenhall out 8-10 weeks with a left calf strain

Jul 10, 2018
Lonnie Chisenhall has played well for the Indians but the problem is he hasn’t played much. Earlier this season he lost a couple months of time with a right calf strain. He played 29 games despite that and has been effective in that short amount of time, hitting .321/.394/.452 in 84 plate appearances, primarily against righties.

Now, however, he’s going to miss most of the rest of the season thanks to a left calf strain. The Indians said today that Chisenhall will miss the next 8-10 weeks as a result. A tough break for both the Indians and for Chisenhall personally, seeing as though he’s poised to be a free agent this winter. Now he won’t be back any earlier than early September and any setbacks could end his season entirely.

Tyler Naquin will take Chisenhall’s at bats against righties and Brandon Guyer will stand in against lefties in the meantime.

 

Noah Syndergaard to start Friday

Jul 10, 2018
Mets starter Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to return to the Mets’ rotation Friday against the Nationals.

All that he has to do between now and then is get through a bullpen session tomorrow. Which, normally, would not be a big deal but the last time he was a bullpen session away from returning his finger swelled up and he had to start all over again. This time things seem a bit better, though, as he looked good in a minor league rehab outing over the weekend at Low-A Brooklyn.

Syndergaard has been out since late May with a strained ligament in his right index finger. He’s 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 76/13 in 64.2 innings on the year.