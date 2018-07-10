Brian Cashman signs letter endorsing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

A lot of people tell me to stick to sports and to leave politics out of it. I get that and I have tried to ratchet back a bit here compared to the way I used to be. I mean, on Twitter I’m still a full-on obsessive and I’m probably insufferable, but in this space I’ve made an effort to limit it to stories where there is a clear, relevant connection between the social/political matter at issue and baseball.
Like any addict, though, I’m prone to backsliding. When you offer up a story about the GM of the New York Yankees signing a letter endorsing Donald Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee it’s like putting a bottle of Colonel Kwik-E-Mart Kentucky Bourbon in front of Lionel Hutz. From the Daily News:
The Yankees GM signed a letter endorsing Brett Kavanaugh, the conservative stalwart who if confirmed by the Senate will further shift the court to the right in the midst of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s sudden departure from the bench . . . Cashman and Kavanaugh attended Georgetown Prep at the same time in the 1980s, along with current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
That last sentence is a reminder that, for all of our talk about ours being a classless society, the country is run, more or less, by a group of people who went to the same half dozen prep schools and who, if they all met up at once, could fit into a Double-A baseball stadium.
Anyway: don’t tell me to stick to sports when Brian Cashman won’t.
Manny Machado is, quite clearly, the most highly sought-after player as we approach the trade deadline. Baltimore is not going anywhere and they are not going to sign him long term, so the market is wide open. Several teams, including the Yankees, Dodgers and Brewers have been reported as having interest and it seems only a matter of time before he’s dealt.
The Yankees have been reported to be the most interested in recent days, with several reports flying about the O’s and the Bombers discussing a trade for Machado. The issue there, however, is that the Yankees have a fine shortstop in Didi Gregorius, so if they got Machado they’d likely want him to return to third base, where he played for most of his career.
Machado was asked about that, and the larger idea of being traded, after last night’s doubleheader against the Yankees. He bristled. From Ken Rosenthal:
“Talk to me about the game; talk to me about something useful. Not about rumors. … I don’t talk rumors. I play baseball. We got our ass kicked today. Won the first game, lost the second game. I talk baseball. I’ll talk baseball all you want . . . I’m a shortstop,” Machado said. “I play shortstop.”
That sounds much more like Machado simply not wanting to answer questions about being traded than some definitive stance about where he’ll play for the final two to three months of the season. Based on how hard he lobbied and worked to get the Orioles to move him back to his original position this past offseason, however, it’s likely the case that he truly does want to stick at short and not be moved. It’s worth noting too that he’ll be a free agent this offseason and he’ll have more value if teams see him as a shortstop rather than a third baseman. Finishing strong, on a playoff team, while playing shortstop will do him a lot better in that regard.
Obviously if the Yankees do trade for him and if they do move him to third, he’ll be asked about it again. I suspect if that happens he’ll have a far more nuanced and diplomatic answer.