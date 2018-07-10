All-Star Game umpires, coaches announced

Major League Baseball announced the All-Star Game umpires and coaches today. Ted Barrett will be the crew chief and will work behind the plate. It’s his second All-Star assignment in his 20-year big league career.
Barrett’s crew will consist of Jim Reynolds at first base, Alfonso Marquez at second, Andy Fletcher at third base, Mike Muchlinski in left field and Cory Blaser in right. The Replay Official who will be Marvin Hudson. The official scorer will be Ben Trittipoe. If you hear his name again after this it means he messed something up. He really hopes you don’t hear his name again.
The managers, of course, will be Dave Roberts for the N.L. and A.J. Hinch of the Astros. Today their coaching staffs were named. Roberts will put Dave Martinez of the host Washington Nationals and Rockies manager Bud Black on the squad. Roberts’ entire Dodgers staff will also be there. It’ll be a pretty full dugout.
Hinch has invited Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays and, in a bit of a changeup, invites Rich Dauer, who served as his first base coach during the World Series-winning season but who underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma following the team’s World Series parade last November. That caused him to retire, but he’s apparently made a full recovery and will be back in uniform, which is nice to see. Hinch’s Houston staff will be on-site as well.
I say “desired” new ballpark because there is no deal in place to build this or any other ballpark yet. The Rays want it and, like any other baseball team, want someone else to pay for it, and the release of these artist’s renderings are a carefully-orchestrated part of the overall sales pitch to outsource their overhead to taxpayers and local business.
An entire webpage has been devoted to it called “Ballpark Reimagined,” which plays up the community’s suggestions for the park and talks about how closely the Rays are listening to the public throughout that process. Admirable, but — pardon my cynicism — clearly part of a campaign to get public buy-in in an effort to get public underwriting. “Hey, this is just as much your park as it is ours,” the Rays seem to be saying. That way, when the bill for it comes down, people will have less of a basis for objecting to paying it.
With that caveat noted — and no, I will not drop the matter of public financing of ballparks until multi-billion dollar businesses stop asking the public to finance ballparks — let us look at what the Rays hope to have someone build for them:
That’s a lot of glass which, hopefully, either does not face the southern/western sun or at least works like your dad’s transitions lenses. It’s also said to have only a 30,000 seat capacity, which (a) is pretty on-brand for the Rays; but (b) probably pretty nice from the perspective of fan experience. It’s also in keeping with Major League Baseball’s positioning of itself as a brand that would rather charge a ton for a small number of people to see the product than charge little for a large number of people to see it.
All in all, though: looks cool. The bar it has to hurdle in order to be an improvement over what they currently have is so low that it makes criticism seem rather beside the point right now. Either way, artist’s renderings at this stage are often very different than what ultimately gets built so we’ll reserve judgment. I mean, there aren’t any ads displayed in that park. Folks, there will be a lot of ads.
And, as I said before: understand that these are sales documents, not design documents, and judge on that basis.
UPDATE: But of course: