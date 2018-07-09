Yasiel Puig goes on 10-day DL with strained right oblique

The Dodgers announced on Monday that outfielder Yasiel Puig has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. Outfielder Andrew Toles has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Puig, 27, suffered the injury on a swing during Sunday’s game against the Angels. This is Puig’s second stint on the DL, as he also missed time in April with a bruised hip. The veteran outfielder is batting .265/.325/.462 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 277 plate appearances this season.

Toles, 26, hit .326/.363/.500 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 146 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. He missed nearly two months between April 14 and June 4 with a hamstring injury. Toles has been a reserve outfielder for the Dodgers in each of the past two seasons, owning a career .824 OPS in 79 major league games in his career.

