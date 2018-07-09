Yadier Molina added to NL All-Star roster

Earlier, we learned that Giants catcher Buster Posey would miss the 2018 All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. due to inflammation in his right hip. Now, we have learned his replacement: Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
Molina, 35, is now a nine-time All-Star. This season, he’s hitting .278/.320/.495 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 231 plate appearances. He missed about a month between May 6 and June 4 with an, um, unfortunate injury. So he deserves some love for that alone, though he’s certainly deserving for other reasons.
Molina joins fellow catchers Willson Contreras and J.T. Realmuto on the NL All-Star squad. Francisco Cervelli, Yasmani Grandal, and Kurt Suzuki were likely other candidates under consideration for Posey’s roster spot before Molina was selected.
The Dodgers announced on Monday that outfielder Yasiel Puig has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. Outfielder Andrew Toles has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Puig, 27, suffered the injury on a swing during Sunday’s game against the Angels. This is Puig’s second stint on the DL, as he also missed time in April with a bruised hip. The veteran outfielder is batting .265/.325/.462 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 277 plate appearances this season.
Toles, 26, hit .326/.363/.500 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 146 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. He missed nearly two months between April 14 and June 4 with a hamstring injury. Toles has been a reserve outfielder for the Dodgers in each of the past two seasons, owning a career .824 OPS in 79 major league games in his career.