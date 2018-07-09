Report: Max Muncy to participate in 2018 Home Run Derby

Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports that Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said on the club’s radio station that he will participate in the Home Run Derby. The Derby will be held at Nationals Park one week from now as part of the All-Star Game festivities.

Muncy, 27, has had a breakout season for the Dodgers. He’s hitting .270/.407/.610 with 20 home runs and 38 RBI in 248 plate appearances. He was called up in mid-April to help cover third base after Logan Forsythe went down with an injury. After Justin Turner returned from the disabled list in mid-May, Muncy started drawing starts at first base, sharing the position with Cody Bellinger.

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is currently the only other confirmed participant in the 2018 Home Run Derby. So far, we’ve had more stars publicly decline participating — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez — than opt in.

Judge won last year’s derby, edging the Twins’ Miguel Sanó in the final round, 11-10. The other participants last year were Stanton, Bellinger, Gary Sánchez, Mike Moustakas, Charlie Blackmon, and Justin Bour.

