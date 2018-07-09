Christian Vazquez to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery for fractured finger

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez suffered a fractured right pinkie finger sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt in Saturday’s win over the Royals. Vazquez will undergo surgery to place a pin into his fractured finger and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vazquez, 27, has had a tough year with the bat, compiling a meager .213/.249/.300 batting line with three home runs and 14 RBI in 218 plate appearances. Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart will get bumped up a rung on the catching depth chart while Vazquez is out.

The Red Sox enter Monday’s action in first place in the AL East with a 62-29 record. They may be on the hunt for catching help from outside the organization as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

