Christian Vazquez to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery for fractured finger

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez suffered a fractured right pinkie finger sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt in Saturday’s win over the Royals. Vazquez will undergo surgery to place a pin into his fractured finger and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vazquez, 27, has had a tough year with the bat, compiling a meager .213/.249/.300 batting line with three home runs and 14 RBI in 218 plate appearances. Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart will get bumped up a rung on the catching depth chart while Vazquez is out.
The Red Sox enter Monday’s action in first place in the AL East with a 62-29 record. They may be on the hunt for catching help from outside the organization as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.
After an absence of more than a month the Tampa Bay Rays have activated starter Chris Archer.
Archer went down in early June with an abdominal strain. When he went down he was sporting a 4.24 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 76/26 in 76.1 innings. Archer will now rejoin Blake Snell, Nate Eovaldi and the revolving cast of relievers in the Rays rotation.
Given the rumors which have swirled since the beginning if the season, one has to think that his next several starts will serve as an audition of sorts for would-be trade partners. Despite the injury, Archer is under team control through 2021, in part via team options, making him a very affordable front line starter which could net a nice return for the Rays who are perpetually in talent-collection mode and, being fair, probably should be given the place the Yankees and Red Sox are in the division at the moment.