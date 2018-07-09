Buster Posey to miss 2018 All-Star Game

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Giants catcher Buster Posey will miss the 2018 All-Star Game. Posey has been dealing with right hip inflammation. The Giants will use the All-Star break to give him an injection to help alleviate the issue.

Posey, 31, has hit .285/.367/.412 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 313 plate appearances this season. He has missed a handful of games over the last few weeks, explaining why his numbers are a bit lower than where they usually are.

There’s no word yet on who will replace Posey on the NL All-Star roster. Willson Contreras is the NL’s starting catcher and J.T. Realmuto is one of the backups. The Pirates’ Francisco Cervelli, who recently returned after missing two weeks due to a concussion, could be added to the roster if the plan is to continue with three catchers. The Dodgers’ Yasmani Grandal, the Braves’ Kurt Suzuki, and the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina are other catching candidates.

