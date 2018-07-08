Shin-Soo Choo reaches base in 47th consecutive game, breaks Rangers record

Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo was in danger of losing his on-base streak on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers, but he scratched out an infield single in the top of the ninth inning. He has now reached base in 47 consecutive games, setting a new Rangers record. The record was previously held by Julio Franco, who reached base in 46 consecutive games in 1993.

Down to his final at-bat, Choo comes up CLUTCH to break the club's single-season on-base streak record! pic.twitter.com/fIqvtUBw7b — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 8, 2018

The last time a major league player had an on-base streak of 47 or more games was when Kevin Millar did so in 52 straight games in 2007 with the Orioles.

After Sunday’s game, which the Rangers won 3-0, Choo is batting .293/.399/.504 with 17 home runs, 42 RBI, and 52 runs scored in 397 plate appearances. The veteran is under contract with the Rangers for two more years. The Rangers are hoping he can continue to be as productive as he has been this season.

