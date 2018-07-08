Shin-Soo Choo reaches base in 47th consecutive game, breaks Rangers record

Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo was in danger of losing his on-base streak on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers, but he scratched out an infield single in the top of the ninth inning. He has now reached base in 47 consecutive games, setting a new Rangers record. The record was previously held by Julio Franco, who reached base in 46 consecutive games in 1993.
The last time a major league player had an on-base streak of 47 or more games was when Kevin Millar did so in 52 straight games in 2007 with the Orioles.
After Sunday’s game, which the Rangers won 3-0, Choo is batting .293/.399/.504 with 17 home runs, 42 RBI, and 52 runs scored in 397 plate appearances. The veteran is under contract with the Rangers for two more years. The Rangers are hoping he can continue to be as productive as he has been this season.
Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports that Royals manager Ned Yost has decided to move struggling starter Jason Hammel to the bullpen. Burch Smith will start in Hammel’s place against the Twins on Wednesday.
Hammel, 35, is 2-11 with a 6.16 ERA and a 66/31 K/BB ratio in 102 1/3 innings this season. He leads all starters in losses, hits allowed (134), and earned runs allowed (70). He is taking the move in stride, saying, “It’s a little slice of humble pie. But sometimes it’s necessary to reshape, reinvent, right the ship. I’ll go down and help out.”
Hammel is in the second year of his two-year, $16 million contract signed in February 2017. The contract includes a $12 million mutual option for the 2019 season with a $2 million buyout. The Royals will likely elect to buy him out after the season.
The Royals acquired Smith, 28, from the Mets in exchange for a player to be named later or cash last December. Smith has pitched 38 1/3 innings, all in relief, for the Royals this season, compiling a 5.40 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 21 walks. Yost said of Smith, “He’s got more of a starter’s mentality than a reliever, if you understand what I’m saying. It takes him a long time to get loose. He’s got routines. It’s not good for a reliever.”