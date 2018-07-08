during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 1, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Getty Images

Rangers acquire Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson from Giants

By Ashley VarelaJul 8, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Rangers executed a multi-player swap with the Giants on Sunday, acquiring right-handed reliever Cory Gearrin, outfielder Austin Jackson, and pitching prospect Jason Bahr in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Bahr is expected to report to High-A Down East, while right-handed relievers Matt Bush (right elbow strain) and Tony Barnette (strained right lat muscle) will be placed on the 60-day disabled list in order to make room for Gearrin and Jackson on the 40-man roster.

Gearrin, 32, hasn’t yet been able to replicate the sub-2.00 ERA and career-high 64 strikeouts that characterized his 2017 run with the Giants. At the start of the 2018 season, he moved into a setup role within the bullpen and delivered a 4.20 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 9.6 SO/9 through his first 30 innings of the year. After making just over $1.6 million in 2018, the right-hander is slated to enter arbitration in 2019 and will hit free agency by 2020.

The 31-year-old Jackson is also seeing something of a regression this year. After turning in a .318 average and 1.9 fWAR with the Indians in 2017, the outfielder signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Giants in advance of the 2018 season and batted .242/.309/.295 with eight doubles and a .604 OPS through 165 plate appearances. He’s still in line to receive another $3 million in 2019 and, like Gearrin, can test the market in 2020 — though, as Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News points out, GM Jon Daniels reportedly told the outfielder to “hold off on reporting” to the club and may try to flip him sooner rather than later.

The Rangers will also add some pitching depth to their farm system with 23-year-old reliever Jason Bahr, who was ranked no. 27 of 30 among the Giants’ top prospects earlier this year. Bahr made his first jump to High-A ball in 2018, issuing three runs on 12 hits and two walks and recording 15 strikeouts in just 16 innings.

While the Giants’ compensation in the trade has yet to be revealed, they’ll reap some immediate benefits from the deal. The moves cleared two roster spots for top outfield prospect Steven Duggar (no. 3) and pitching prospect Ray Black (no. 28), both of whom are now well-positioned to step into significant roles with the team. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rangers are also prepared to pony up the cash for the remainder of Austin Jackson’s $6 million salary in 2018-19, giving the Giants some additional wiggle room under the $197 million luxury-tax threshold.

Royals become first MLB club to sign Japanese high school player

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaito Yuki is headed to the Kansas City Royals organization instead of attending high school in Japan.

The 16-year-old pitcher agreed Sunday to a minor league contract with a $322,500 signing bonus. He is thought to be the first Japanese junior high school player to sign with a major league club.

“I wanted to play in the United States as soon as possible, rather than playing high school ball at Koshien Stadium (in Japan’s iconic national championship),” Yuki said in statement issued by the Royals.

Yuki is listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds and the right-hander’s fastball has been clocked at 87-88 mph. He was born on May 12, 2002.

“My goal is to do well in the majors. Not everybody is given that chance, so I want to do my best,” he said at a news conference in his hometown of Osaka.

Yuki has been studying English before his move to the United States. The Royals are optimistic that after paperwork is completed, he will arrive in August at the team’s spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, to begin familiarizing himself with the local culture and language.

He would participate in the Royals’ fall instructional league in September and October, with the objective of making his professional debut in the minors next year.

“The first thing is for him to be patient and build up his body, and then if he stays on course, in five years get an invite to major league spring training,” said Hiroyuki Oya, a Royals international scout.

Yuki has been compared to Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who grew up in the same city.

“I’m anxious, but I am more excited now,” Yuki said at his news conference in Japan.

He garnered the attention of scouts last year while representing Japan in a youth tournament in the United States.

“We are excited to add Kaito Yuki to our organization,” said Rene Francisco, Royals vice president and assistant general manager of major league and international operations. “We are very much looking forward to seeing him get started in professional baseball next year. I’d like to thank and congratulate our Pacific Rim coordinator Phil Dale and our scout in Japan, Hiro Oya, for the tremendous work in identifying and signing this young man.”

Yuki is also believed to be the youngest player from Japan to sign with a big league team.

“He’s not even in high school,” Francisco said. “He and his family chose to sign with Kansas City instead of going the normal route Japanese players take. It’s pretty amazing what this kid is doing. Credit to Phil and Hiro.”

The Royals have had four Japanese players: pitchers Hideo Nomo, Mac Suzuki and Yasubiko Yubuta, and outfielder Nori Aoki.

Aoki, acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, was the most recent. He was a starter on the 2014 team that won the American League pennant and lost to the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball