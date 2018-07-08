Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Freddie Freeman, José Altuve highlight 2018 All-Star Game rosters

By Bill BaerJul 8, 2018, 7:56 PM EDT
The 2018 All-Star Game rosters for the American and National Leagues were just unveiled. The “Midsummer Classic” will be held at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

American League Starters

CWilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays

1B – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

2B – José Altuve, Houston Astros

SSManny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians

OFMookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OFAaron Judge, New York Yankees

OFMike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

DHJ.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Altuve, now a six-time All-Star, led all players in votes with over 4.84 million.

The AL starters don’t have any first-timers. Ramos, Abreu, Ramírez, Judge, and Martinez are each attending their second All-Star Game.

American League Reserves

C – Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals

1BMitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox

2BGleyber Torres, New York Yankees

SSFrancisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

3BAlex Bregman, Houston Astros

OFMichael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

OFShin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers

OFMitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners

OFGeorge Springer, Houston Astros

DHNelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

American League Pitchers

SPTrevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians

SP – José Berrios, Minnesota Twins

SPGerrit Cole, Houston Astros

SPJ.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays

SPCorey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

SPChris Sale, Boston Red Sox

SPLuis Severino, New York Yankees

SPJustin Verlander, Houston Astros

RPAroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

RP – Edwin Díaz, Seatlte Mariners

RP – Joe Jiménez, Detroit Tigers

RPCraig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

RPBlake Treinen, Oakland Athletics

National League Starters

CWillson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1BFreddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B – Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

SSBrandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

3BNolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

OFNick Markakis, Atlanta Braves

OFBryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OFMatt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman led the National League in All-Star votes with over four million.

This will be the first All-Star Game for Contreras, Báez, and Markakis. Markakis played in a record 1,928 games before being named to his first All-Star Game.

National League Reserves

CBuster Posey, San Francisco Giants

CJ.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins

1BPaul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1BJoey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

2BOzzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

2BScooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds

SSTrevor Story, Colorado Rockies

3B – Eugenio Suárez, Cincinnati Reds

OFCharlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OFLorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers

OFChristian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

National League Pitchers

SPAaron Nola (R), Philadelphia Phillies

SPMax Scherzer (R), Washington Nationals

SPJon Lester (L), Chicago Cubs

SPJacob deGrom (R), New York Mets

SPPatrick Corbin (L), Arizona Diamondbacks

SPMiles Mikolas (R), St. Louis Cardinals

SPMike Foltynewicz (R), Atlanta Braves

RPSean Doolittle (L), Washington Nationals

RPJosh Hader (L), Milwaukee Brewers

RP – Felipe Vázquez (L), Pittsburgh Pirates

RPKenley Jansen (R), Los Angeles Dodgers

RPBrad Hand (L), San Diego Padres

As always, these rosters are anything but locked in. At least a handful of players will drop out due to injuries, so if you feel a deserving player was snubbed, fear not — there’s a decent chance he will make the roster in due time.

Some current snubs include Brandon Nimmo, Jesús Aguilar, Trea Turner, Brandon Belt, Ross Stripling, Jeremy Jeffress and Adam Ottavino in the NL, and Andrelton Simmons, Eddie Rosario, Jed Lowrie, Andrew Benintendi, Blake Snell, James Paxton, Charlie Morton, Collin McHugh, and Héctor Rondón in the AL.

Chris Archer, Adam Ottavino speak out about All-Star Game snubs

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 8, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
The 2018 All-Star Game rosters were just announced. One of the obvious snubs is Rays starter Blake Snell. The 25-year-old lefty sports a 12-4 record with a league-best 2.09 ERA along with 132 strikeouts and 44 walks in 116 innings. Snell wasn’t given on the American League roster nor was he included among the five candidates in the Final Vote.

Snell’s rotation-mate Chris Archer took to Instagram to protest the lefty’s exclusion:

Such a JOKE. @snellzilla4 IS AN ALL STAR.

A post shared by Chris Archer (@chrisarcher22) on

Archer also posted a video in which he said:

Guys, I have an issue. My teammate, my close friend Blake Snell was not a unanimous selection for the All-Star Game. That’s a joke. Something like that can’t happen. He leads the league in ERA. That means he’s given up the fewest amount of runs per nine innings out of any starting pitcher in the league. Now, there’s a way that he can get in as an alternate or replacement or a backup, but he’s not that. He should be in the running to start the game. He’s extremely talented. He’s been doing it all year. There’s no reason that this should happen. Players, coaches, managers: we have to do a better job with the selection process so we can put the best talent out on the field for the fans in the Midsummer Classic. If you didn’t have him on your ballot, I hope that next year you take it a little bit more serious and put in the due diligence ’cause this is important.

Astros starter Justin Verlander backed up Archer’s complaint on Twitter, saying, “Also, because we vote waaay too early. Could easily punch in our votes on an iPad a couple days before instead of the old school envelope weeks before.”

On the National League side of things, Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino was one of a handful of snubs. The 32-year-old right-hander carries a 1.79 ERA with a 63/16 K/BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings. However, Ottavino’s exclusion is more understandable because he only ranks 13th among qualified NL relievers in ERA. Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress was also snubbed and he leads all NL relievers with a 1.05 ERA. Among those 13, Edubray Ramos, Yoshihisa Hirano, Kyle Barraclough, Jared Hughes, Kirby Yates, Tony Watson, Brandon Morrow, Andrew Chafin, and Arodys Vizcaino were also left off the roster. Can’t bring everyone.

Per Nick Groke of The Athletic, Ottavino said, “I’m not surprised. It’s because I’m on the Rockies. Pitchers don’t get any credit playing for the Rockies.”

Ottavino does have a point. Coors Field is the most hitter-friendly park in baseball and while stats sites like Baseball Reference and FanGraphs make adjustments for park effects, not everyone knows about or cares about adjusting for that. Starter Kyle Freeland was a bigger snub than Ottavino. The lefty has a 3.18 ERA with 88 strikeouts and 37 walks in 110 1/3 innings. While defense-independent stats don’t portray him as a particularly menacing starter, he has more than held his own at Coors Field, putting together a 2.89 ERA at home and 3.38 on the road. Only eight qualified NL starters have a lower ERA and the only one among them not on the NL All-Star roster is the Brewers’ Junior Guerra (2.79). Ottavino has had a terrific season, but if one Rockies pitcher is going to be added to the NL roster, it should be Freeland, not Ottavino.