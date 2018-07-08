Freddie Freeman, José Altuve highlight 2018 All-Star Game rosters

The 2018 All-Star Game rosters for the American and National Leagues were just unveiled. The “Midsummer Classic” will be held at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
American League Starters
C – Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays
1B – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
2B – José Altuve, Houston Astros
SS – Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles
3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians
OF – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
OF – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
DH – J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
Altuve, now a six-time All-Star, led all players in votes with over 4.84 million.
The AL starters don’t have any first-timers. Ramos, Abreu, Ramírez, Judge, and Martinez are each attending their second All-Star Game.
American League Reserves
C – Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals
1B – Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox
2B – Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
SS – Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
3B – Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
OF – Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians
OF – Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers
OF – Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners
OF – George Springer, Houston Astros
DH – Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
American League Pitchers
SP – Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians
SP – José Berrios, Minnesota Twins
SP – Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
SP – J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays
SP – Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
SP – Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
SP – Luis Severino, New York Yankees
SP – Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
RP – Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
RP – Edwin Díaz, Seatlte Mariners
RP – Joe Jiménez, Detroit Tigers
RP – Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
RP – Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics
National League Starters
C – Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B – Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
SS – Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
OF – Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves
OF – Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
OF – Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers
Freeman led the National League in All-Star votes with over four million.
This will be the first All-Star Game for Contreras, Báez, and Markakis. Markakis played in a record 1,928 games before being named to his first All-Star Game.
National League Reserves
C – Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
C – J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins
1B – Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
1B – Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
2B – Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
2B – Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds
SS – Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
3B – Eugenio Suárez, Cincinnati Reds
OF – Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
OF – Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers
OF – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
National League Pitchers
SP – Aaron Nola (R), Philadelphia Phillies
SP – Max Scherzer (R), Washington Nationals
SP – Jon Lester (L), Chicago Cubs
SP – Jacob deGrom (R), New York Mets
SP – Patrick Corbin (L), Arizona Diamondbacks
SP – Miles Mikolas (R), St. Louis Cardinals
SP – Mike Foltynewicz (R), Atlanta Braves
RP – Sean Doolittle (L), Washington Nationals
RP – Josh Hader (L), Milwaukee Brewers
RP – Felipe Vázquez (L), Pittsburgh Pirates
RP – Kenley Jansen (R), Los Angeles Dodgers
RP – Brad Hand (L), San Diego Padres
As always, these rosters are anything but locked in. At least a handful of players will drop out due to injuries, so if you feel a deserving player was snubbed, fear not — there’s a decent chance he will make the roster in due time.
Some current snubs include Brandon Nimmo, Jesús Aguilar, Trea Turner, Brandon Belt, Ross Stripling, Jeremy Jeffress and Adam Ottavino in the NL, and Andrelton Simmons, Eddie Rosario, Jed Lowrie, Andrew Benintendi, Blake Snell, James Paxton, Charlie Morton, Collin McHugh, and Héctor Rondón in the AL.