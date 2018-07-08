Ender Inciarte benched for lack of hustle

Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte made a couple of mistakes during Sunday afternoon’s 10-3 loss to the Brewers. He was thrown out attempting to advance on a fly ball hit by Ozzie Albies in the top of the third inning, and he didn’t hustle out of the batter’s box when Brewers shortstop Tyler Saladino bobbled a grounder. Manager Brian Snitker pulled Inciarte from the game, replacing him in center field with Danny Santana.

After the game, Snitker confirmed that Inciarte was benched for a lack of hustle, saying the outfielder, “Cost us a run,” David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Inciarte said of Snitker pulling him from the game, “He did what he had to do and I’m OK with it.”

After Sunday’s loss, the Braves remain tied with the Phillies for first place in the NL East. The club has lost five of its last six games. Inciarte has struggled at the plate, batting .247/.318/.344 with 33 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases in 391 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill