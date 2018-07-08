Dave Martinez unhappy with Pedro Severino’s bat flip after hitting home run

The Nationals stomped the Marlins on Saturday night, winning by an 18-4 margin. Three of those 18 runs came on catcher Pedro Severino‘s home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Severino watched his no-doubt homer sail towards the fence, then flipped his bat on his way to first base. It marked the second home run of the year in 62 games for Severino.

Manager Dave Martinez wasn’t happy with Severino’s bat flip, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Martinez said he’s fine with emotion from players who hit lots of home runs, but “when you have two, that doesn’t play.”

The Nationals entered Sunday on a three-game winning streak, a welcome reprieve from their lengthy skid dating back to mid-June. The club fell below .500 after losing Wednesday’s contest to the Reds, but bounced back with three consecutive wins against the Marlins including a come-from-behind win on Thursday, a walk-off win on Friday, and Saturday’s shelling. One might think Severino’s positive emotion might be emblematic of the team’s turnaround and Martinez would welcome it. It’s interesting that Martinez is matching some recently rare positivity with negativity towards his own players.

