Dave Martinez unhappy with Pedro Severino’s bat flip after hitting home run

The Nationals stomped the Marlins on Saturday night, winning by an 18-4 margin. Three of those 18 runs came on catcher Pedro Severino‘s home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Severino watched his no-doubt homer sail towards the fence, then flipped his bat on his way to first base. It marked the second home run of the year in 62 games for Severino.
Manager Dave Martinez wasn’t happy with Severino’s bat flip, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Martinez said he’s fine with emotion from players who hit lots of home runs, but “when you have two, that doesn’t play.”
The Nationals entered Sunday on a three-game winning streak, a welcome reprieve from their lengthy skid dating back to mid-June. The club fell below .500 after losing Wednesday’s contest to the Reds, but bounced back with three consecutive wins against the Marlins including a come-from-behind win on Thursday, a walk-off win on Friday, and Saturday’s shelling. One might think Severino’s positive emotion might be emblematic of the team’s turnaround and Martinez would welcome it. It’s interesting that Martinez is matching some recently rare positivity with negativity towards his own players.
The Cubs might be the latest team in the mix for Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ, according to a report from Bob Elliott of the Canadian Baseball Network. No further details have been revealed so far, but it isn’t surprising to see Happ connected to yet another team looking to bolster their rotation as the second half of the 2018 season draws near.
Happ, 35, has been a stable presence in the Jays’ rotation over the last three seasons. He’s 10-5 through his first 18 starts of 2018 and holds a 4.44 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 9.8 SO/9 across 105 1/3 innings. The veteran lefty is slated to receive the remainder of his $13 million salary in 2018 and will enter the free agent pool at the end of the year.
There’s no question the Cubs’ pitching staff could use a boost as they look toward the playoffs later this year. According to FanGraphs, their rotation ranks seventh-worst among all major league teams with a collective 3.92 ERA and 2.7 fWAR. It doesn’t help, of course, that Yu Darvish is out of commission for the foreseeable future and that Jon Lester and Mike Montgomery are the only starters currently sporting ERAs under 4.00. Whether or not the Cubs have something of interest to offer the Blue Jays is another question entirely; as of Sunday, at least three other teams have allegedly expressed interest in the southpaw, including the Yankees, Mariners, and Brewers.