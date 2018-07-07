Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins
Getty Images

Report: Red Sox interested in Fernando Rodney

By Ashley VarelaJul 7, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
Twins closer Fernando Rodney has landed on the Red Sox’ radar this summer, according to a report from ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. The club is reportedly looking to deepen their bullpen reserves in advance of a push for the postseason, and Crasnick points out that GM Dave Dombrowski has more than a passing familiarity with the reliever from their time together on the Tigers.

The 41-year-old Rodney hasn’t looked himself lately — and that’s a good thing. He recorded 18 saves in his first 23 save opportunities this year, paired with a respectable 2.97 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 10.1 SO/9 across 30 1/3 innings. While Rodney’s durability and effectiveness might be due for a more significant regression over the next few years, he figures to be one of the more affordable arms on the market this year and could give the Red Sox an easy way to spruce up an already-dominant crew.

It also helps that Rodney wouldn’t be thrust into the kinds of high-leverage situations he’s facing with the Twins, given that fellow right-hander Craig Kimbrel has been pretty well established as the team’s closer over the last three years. The Red Sox’ relief corps currently ranks third among AL teams and fifth in the league overall with a collective 3.24 ERA and 3.6 fWAR — totals that could still use a little boost from Rodney’s stellar 2018 campaign. Naturally, Rodney isn’t the only potential setup man under consideration; the Red Sox have also reportedly been asking around about Orioles left-hander Zack Britton and Reds right-hander Raisel Iglesias, among others.

Mike Marjama retires from baseball

Seattle Mariners v San Francisco Giants
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJul 7, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Mariners catcher Mike Marjama has retired from Major League Baseball. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Marjama informed the team of his decision on Friday and will accept a new position with the National Eating Disorders Association.

The 28-year-old catcher had but a few cups of coffee in the majors over the course of his eight-year career. He was acquired by the Mariners in a multi-player swap with the Rays last August and made his MLB debut shortly thereafter, finishing the year 3-for-9 with two extra-base hits. He stayed the course as one of several backups for Mike Zunino when the 2018 season rolled around, but was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma by the end of April and slashed .247/.302/.424 with five homers and a .726 OPS before hanging up his cleats for good.

Even taking Zunino’s recent injury and offensive woes into account, Marjama’s path to a full-time role in the majors was blocked by the slightly hotter bats and defensive skills of fellow backup backstops Chris Herrmann and David Freitas. He’ll finish his brief career in the majors with a .167/.211/.361 batting line, one home run, and a .572 OPS through 38 plate appearances. His decision, says Johns, was made for both philanthropic and personal reasons, as he struggled to overcome eating disorders in high school and is looking to make a positive change in the lives of those who might be struggling with the same issues.