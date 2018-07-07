Orioles Phillies Baseball
AP Images

Report: Orioles fielding seven offers for Manny Machado

By Ashley VarelaJul 7, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
13 Comments

As has been known for quite some time, Orioles shortstop Manny Machado is on the verge of free agency once the 2018 season wraps up. Given his elite status — both as a defender and a perennial .250+ average, 30+ home run hitter — it makes sense that the club would try to flip him at the trade deadline for whatever prospects they can get their hands on, rather than simply letting him walk away once his contract expires. The latest report from Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun claims that the Orioles are considering seven different offers from the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Brewers, Phillies, Braves, Indians and Cubs, with a few other teams rumored to be interested as well.

Encina adds that the list is structured in order of appeal, with the Dodgers leading the group. The specific players on the table have yet to be disclosed, and while it stands to reason that the Orioles would target the top prospects from each organization, no. 1 outfield prospect Alex Verdugo isn’t likely to move out of Los Angeles’ farm system anytime soon. Given how close the offers appear to be, it’s still anyone’s game (er, shortstop), though an agreement could be struck even sooner than the July 31 deadline if the Orioles find the right combo of prospects.

Machado, who turned 26 on Friday, is capping a seven-season campaign with the team, one that has seen three All-Star nominations, two Gold Gloves and three strong bids for AL MVP. He entered Saturday’s competition batting .310/.381/.560 with 21 home runs, seven stolen bases and a .942 OPS through 375 plate appearances. He’ll receive the remainder of a $16 million salary as he closes out his final chapter with Baltimore this year.

Report: Red Sox interested in Fernando Rodney

Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJul 7, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
3 Comments

Twins closer Fernando Rodney has landed on the Red Sox’ radar this summer, according to a report from ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. The club is reportedly looking to deepen their bullpen reserves in advance of a push for the postseason, and Crasnick points out that GM Dave Dombrowski has more than a passing familiarity with the reliever from their time together on the Tigers.

The 41-year-old Rodney hasn’t looked himself lately — and that’s a good thing. He recorded 18 saves in his first 23 save opportunities this year, paired with a respectable 2.97 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 10.1 SO/9 across 30 1/3 innings. While Rodney’s durability and effectiveness might be due for a more significant regression over the next few years, he figures to be one of the more affordable arms on the market this year and could give the Red Sox an easy way to spruce up an already-dominant crew.

It also helps that Rodney wouldn’t be thrust into the kinds of high-leverage situations he’s facing with the Twins, given that fellow right-hander Craig Kimbrel has been pretty well established as the team’s closer over the last three years. The Red Sox’ relief corps currently ranks third among AL teams and fifth in the league overall with a collective 3.24 ERA and 3.6 fWAR — totals that could still use a little boost from Rodney’s stellar 2018 campaign. Naturally, Rodney isn’t the only potential setup man under consideration; the Red Sox have also reportedly been asking around about Orioles left-hander Zack Britton and Reds right-hander Raisel Iglesias, among others.