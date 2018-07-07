Report: Athletics considering multi-year extension for Khris Davis

The Athletics are reportedly discussing a multi-year deal with designated hitter Khris Davis, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The two sides were previously connected on rumors of a one-year contract back in April. Now, Slusser says A’s have engaged with Davis’ agent in “numerous talks” in order to keep the outfielder/DH in Oakland on a long-term basis.

Davis, 30, currently stands to receive $10.5 million in 2018 and is scheduled to remain under team control through the 2019 season. While he hasn’t broken any career records with this year’s .239/.321/.498 batting line, he reached the 20-home run mark last month and has proven to be a durable and productive presence in the A’s lineup over the last three seasons.

Nothing is set in stone yet, of course, and the specific length of a potential extension appears to be the one thing preventing the club from reaching an agreement with Davis anytime soon. It’s likely that Davis would seek something in the range of 3+ years (beyond his arb-eligible season in 2019 and his first year of free agency in 2020), but the team might prefer something on the shorter side given his age and declining defensive skills. Slusser also mentions that the team would prefer to be discussing long-term deals with infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, but says their agents have balked at the idea so far.