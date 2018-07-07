Giants to place Joe Panik on 10-day disabled list

Giants second baseman Joe Panik is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain, club manager Bruce Bochy said Friday. Panik will undergo an MRI on Saturday, which should give the team a better idea of the severity of his injury and help determine a timetable for his return to the field. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.
The 27-year-old infielder was forced to make a premature exit after suffering the injury during the fourth inning of Friday’s 3-2 win over the Cardinals. He laced a two-out single out to left field, then attempted to score from second base on a Gorkys Hernandez double. Halfway between second and third, however, his gait became more uneven and it was quickly apparent that he was experiencing considerable discomfort. He was replaced by pinch-runner/second baseman Austin Slater, who finished out the game with two uneventful at-bats.
This will be Panik’s second trip to the disabled list in 2018 after he was sidelined just under five weeks following surgery on his left thumb. When healthy, he’s been moderately productive at the plate, and exited Friday’s game batting .240/.309/.345 with 12 extra-base hits and a .654 OPS on the year.
Mariners catcher Mike Marjama has retired from Major League Baseball. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Marjama informed the team of his decision on Friday and will accept a new position with the National Eating Disorders Association.
The 28-year-old catcher had but a few cups of coffee in the majors over the course of his eight-year career. He was acquired by the Mariners in a multi-player swap with the Rays last August and made his MLB debut shortly thereafter, finishing the year 3-for-9 with two extra-base hits. He stayed the course as one of several backups for Mike Zunino when the 2018 season rolled around, but was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma by the end of April and slashed .247/.302/.424 with five homers and a .726 OPS before hanging up his cleats for good.
Even taking Zunino’s recent injury and offensive woes into account, Marjama’s path to a full-time role in the majors was blocked by the slightly hotter bats and defensive skills of fellow backup backstops Chris Herrmann and David Freitas. He’ll finish his brief career in the majors with a .167/.211/.361 batting line, one home run, and a .572 OPS through 38 plate appearances. His decision, says Johns, was made for both philanthropic and personal reasons, as he struggled to overcome eating disorders in high school and is looking to make a positive change in the lives of those who might be struggling with the same issues.