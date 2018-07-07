Giants place Joe Panik on 10-day disabled list

Giants second baseman Joe Panik is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain, club manager Bruce Bochy said Friday. Panik will undergo an MRI on Saturday, which should give the team a better idea of the severity of his injury and help determine a timetable for his return to the field. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.

The 27-year-old infielder was forced to make a premature exit after suffering the injury during the fourth inning of Friday’s 3-2 win over the Cardinals. He laced a two-out single out to left field, then attempted to score from second base on a Gorkys Hernandez double. Halfway between second and third, however, his gait became more uneven and it was quickly apparent that he was experiencing considerable discomfort. He was replaced by pinch-runner/second baseman Austin Slater, who finished out the game with two uneventful at-bats.

This will be Panik’s second trip to the disabled list in 2018 after he was sidelined just under five weeks following surgery on his left thumb. When healthy, he’s been moderately productive at the plate, and exited Friday’s game batting .240/.309/.345 with 12 extra-base hits and a .654 OPS on the year.