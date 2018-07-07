Astros call up Kyle Tucker

The Astros promoted top prospect Kyle Tucker in advance of Saturday’s game against the White Sox. Per an official statement from club manager A.J. Hinch, Tucker is slated to make his MLB debut and will play left field and bat seventh.
The 21-year-old outfield prospect was ranked no. 1 in the Astros’ system prior to the 2018 season and no. 8 among the league’s current prospect class. After decimating the competition in Single- and Double-A over the last three years, he was bumped up to Triple-A Fresno this year and raked .306/.371/.520 with 14 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and an .891 OPS through 371 plate appearances.
While his speed and power make him a double threat at the plate, his versatility and arm make him an appealing choice in the outfield as well. He split the bulk of his starts in the minors between right and center field, but is primarily thought to be a corner outfielder at the major league level. He’ll likely share time with Josh Reddick, Tony Kemp, and Marwin Gonzalez in the near future.
The Astros are scheduled to face off against the White Sox at 4:10 PM EST today, with Charlie Morton on the hill against Chicago’s James Shields. Houston currently leads the series 2-0.
The Athletics are reportedly discussing a multi-year deal with designated hitter Khris Davis, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The two sides were previously connected on rumors of a one-year contract back in April. Now, Slusser says A’s have engaged with Davis’ agent in “numerous talks” in order to keep the outfielder/DH in Oakland on a long-term basis.
Davis, 30, currently stands to receive $10.5 million in 2018 and is scheduled to remain under team control through the 2019 season. While he hasn’t broken any career records with this year’s .239/.321/.498 batting line, he reached the 20-home run mark last month and has proven to be a durable and productive presence in the A’s lineup over the last three seasons.
Nothing is set in stone yet, of course, and the specific length of a potential extension appears to be the one thing preventing the club from reaching an agreement with Davis anytime soon. It’s likely that Davis would seek something in the range of 3+ years (beyond his arb-eligible season in 2019 and his first year of free agency in 2020), but the team might prefer something on the shorter side given his age and declining defensive skills. Slusser also mentions that the team would prefer to be discussing long-term deals with infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, but says their agents have balked at the idea so far.