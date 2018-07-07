Astros call up Kyle Tucker

The Astros promoted top prospect Kyle Tucker in advance of Saturday’s game against the White Sox. Per an official statement from club manager A.J. Hinch, Tucker is slated to make his MLB debut and will play left field and bat seventh.

The 21-year-old outfield prospect was ranked no. 1 in the Astros’ system prior to the 2018 season and no. 8 among the league’s current prospect class. After decimating the competition in Single- and Double-A over the last three years, he was bumped up to Triple-A Fresno this year and raked .306/.371/.520 with 14 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and an .891 OPS through 371 plate appearances.

While his speed and power make him a double threat at the plate, his versatility and arm make him an appealing choice in the outfield as well. He split the bulk of his starts in the minors between right and center field, but is primarily thought to be a corner outfielder at the major league level. He’ll likely share time with Josh Reddick, Tony Kemp, and Marwin Gonzalez in the near future.

The Astros are scheduled to face off against the White Sox at 4:10 PM EST today, with Charlie Morton on the hill against Chicago’s James Shields. Houston currently leads the series 2-0.