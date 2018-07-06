Getty Images

Yankees considering Mike Moustakas as a first baseman

By Craig CalcaterraJul 6, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports that the Yankees are considering trading for Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and using him at first base. Several teams are, in fact.

The Yankees are not in dire need of offense to say the least, but first base has been a weak spot for them with neither Greg Bird nor Neil Walker tearing up the pea patch. Moustakas isn’t exactly putting up vintage Don Mattingly numbers himself. He’s on a 30-homer, 100-RBI pace, but that’s on the back of a pretty weak .258/.312/.472 line. You could do that and be thought of as a superstar in the 80s, but it’s no great shakes these days. That’s especially true when you account for the fact that the line is pretty April-heavy Since May first he’s hitting just .233/.300/.411 And he has back spasms now.

Still, he’s capable of better and the Royals are no doubt interested in moving him given how they’re going no place, so it’s worth watching both how he does over the next couple of weeks and how desperate contenders get for some corner power.

Chris Davis ties all-time Baltimore Orioles strikeout record

By Craig CalcaterraJul 6, 2018, 9:27 AM EDT
Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun alerted us to some history today. Seems that last night Orioles first baseman Chris Davis tied a franchise record. It’s a dubious one, however: most strikeouts, all time, by an Oriole. The record is, for a day at least, simultaneously held by Cal Ripken Jr. Both he and Davis have 1,305 strikeouts as a Baltimore Oriole.

While it sounds weird to say, it should not be surprising to observe that you have to be pretty good to set an all-time strikeout record. The top two on the list all-time — Reggie Jackson and Jim Thome — are Hall of Famers. Numbers four and five — Sammy Sosa and Alex Rodriguez — deserve to be, even if they never get in. Numbers 8, 10, 12, 21 and 24 are Hall of Famers too. Number 14 is Derek Jeter, and he’ll be in Cooperstown one day.

The idea is that, to set such a record you have to be given the opportunity to whiff and you don’t get those opportunities if you stink. In this it’s sort of like losing 20 games as a pitcher (truly bad ones will be sent down or released long before losing that many times) or losing a $100 million case as a lawyer (you’d never be given such a case if people think you’re terrible).

That being said, as Encina notes, Davis tied the Orioles record in 2,029 fewer games than it took Ripken so, um, maybe there are exceptions to every rule.

Davis is having a terrible year, by the way, hitting .152/.225/.257 (OPS+ 35) with only seven homers in 257 plate appearances. Yet, because of his contract — he’s only in year three of a seven-year, $161 million deal — and because the Orioles simply have no other options, he’s going to be in that lineup every single day. As a result, barring injury or immediate turnaround, he’s poised to challenge many marks for hitting futility in 2018 and, possibly, beyond.

Godspeed, Chris.