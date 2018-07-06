Yankees considering Mike Moustakas as a first baseman

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports that the Yankees are considering trading for Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and using him at first base. Several teams are, in fact.
The Yankees are not in dire need of offense to say the least, but first base has been a weak spot for them with neither Greg Bird nor Neil Walker tearing up the pea patch. Moustakas isn’t exactly putting up vintage Don Mattingly numbers himself. He’s on a 30-homer, 100-RBI pace, but that’s on the back of a pretty weak .258/.312/.472 line. You could do that and be thought of as a superstar in the 80s, but it’s no great shakes these days. That’s especially true when you account for the fact that the line is pretty April-heavy Since May first he’s hitting just .233/.300/.411 And he has back spasms now.
Still, he’s capable of better and the Royals are no doubt interested in moving him given how they’re going no place, so it’s worth watching both how he does over the next couple of weeks and how desperate contenders get for some corner power.