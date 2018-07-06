Video: Shin-Soo Choo extends on-base streak to 45 games

Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo is chasing franchise history. During Friday’s game against the Tigers, Choo was the first to strike for either side after postmarking a Jordan Zimmerman fastball to center field for a leadoff home run in the first inning.

The 436-footer was Choo’s 17th of the year, and more importantly, helped extend his current on-base streak to 45 games. The franchise record sits at 46 straight games and is currently held by former Rangers infielder, Julio Franco, who completed the feat back in 1993. No player — on the Rangers or any other major league team — has matched Choo’s record so far this season.

Following that first inning blast, the Rangers’ bats stayed fairly quiet against Zimmerman. Tigers catcher James McCann snatched the lead in the fifth with a two-run shot off of Bartolo Colon, compromising Colon’s ability to make some history of his own. He needs just one more win to overtake Dennis Martinez as the winningest Latin American pitcher in MLB history.

The Rangers currently trail the Tigers 2-1 in the eighth.