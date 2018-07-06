Ronald Acuña exits game with left groin tightness

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Friday’s game against the Brewers after sustaining a groin injury in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Acuña chopped the ball back toward third base, where it was ruled an infield single after Travis Shaw failed to scoop it. Something didn’t look right after Acuña ran out the hit, however, and he was quickly replaced with Charlie Culberson at first base/left field.
The official diagnosis is left groin tightness, according to an official announcement, though the Braves have yet to specify the severity of the injury or how long they expect Acuña to be sidelined. The 20-year-old rookie already missed a month of play this summer after landing on the 10-day disabled list with an ACL sprain in his left knee in late May, and had only appeared in eight games since his return. Heading into Friday’s game, he slashed .262/.361/.469 with seven home runs and a .790 OPS through 159 plate appearances.
Dansby Swanson followed Acuña’s infield hit with a two-run single of his own, but it still wasn’t enough to catch the Brewers. After two fruitless innings against Milwaukee’s Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel, the Braves fell 5-4 in their second straight loss of the series — and fourth consecutive loss of the week.
The Athletics are reportedly discussing a multi-year deal with designated hitter Khris Davis, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The two sides were previously connected on rumors of a one-year contract back in April. Now, Slusser says A’s have engaged with Davis’ agent in “numerous talks” in order to keep the outfielder/DH in Oakland on a long-term basis.
Davis, 30, currently stands to receive $10.5 million in 2018 and is scheduled to remain under team control through the 2019 season. While he hasn’t broken any career records with this year’s .239/.321/.498 batting line, he reached the 20-home run mark last month and has proven to be a durable and productive presence in the A’s lineup over the last three seasons.
Nothing is set in stone yet, of course, and the specific length of a potential extension appears to be the one thing preventing the club from reaching an agreement with Davis anytime soon. It’s likely that Davis would seek something in the range of 3+ years (beyond his arb-eligible season in 2019 and his first year of free agency in 2020), but the team might prefer something on the shorter side given his age and declining defensive skills. Slusser also mentions that the team would prefer to be discussing long-term deals with infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, but says their agents have balked at the idea so far.