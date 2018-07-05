Gleyber Torres placed on the disabled list with a bum hip

Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was held out of the starting lineup on Tuesday, and he played just four innings against the Braves yesterday before leaving because of tightness in his hip. After the game the Yankees placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain.

Torres is hitting .294/.350/.555 with 15 homers and 42 RBI over his first 63 major league games. Given that he won’t be available until July 14 — and given that the All-Star break starts two days later — there’s a good chance he’s done for the first half, even if the issue is a minor one. In his absence the Yankees will likely play Neil Walker at second base.

