Gleyber Torres placed on the disabled list with a bum hip

By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2018, 9:07 AM EDT
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was held out of the starting lineup on Tuesday, and he played just four innings against the Braves yesterday before leaving because of tightness in his hip. After the game the Yankees placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain.

Torres is hitting .294/.350/.555 with 15 homers and 42 RBI over his first 63 major league games. Given that he won’t be available until July 14 — and given that the All-Star break starts two days later — there’s a good chance he’s done for the first half, even if the issue is a minor one. In his absence the Yankees will likely play Neil Walker at second base.

There are no plans for Yu Darvish to throw any time soon

By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said yesterday that he is unsure when Yu Darvish will resume throwing.

Darvish landed on the disabled list back on May 23 with tendinitis in his right triceps and was then diagnosed with a right elbow impingement last week. He received a cortisone shot in his throwing arm and was to be shut down from throwing for another 3-5 days, but that timetable is obviously longer now.

Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million deal in mid-February but lasted just seven weeks into the 2018 season before being shut down. He has a 1-3 record in eight starts with a 4.95 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 11.0 SO/9 through his first 40 innings.