Settling the Scores: Fourth of July Edition

By Craig CalcaterraJul 4, 2018, 7:37 AM EDT
Happy Fourth of July, folks. As it’s a holiday we’re going a bit light on the recaps here because there is a lot of patriotism, cooking and celebrating to do. As many of you know, I’m personally partial to America’s Native Spirt in my celebrations. In its honor I wrote a little thing recently about some of it being stolen that you may find interesting. Or not, but just know that there’s nothing more American than bourbon, even if it has a French name.

Wait, that’s not true. There’s nothing more American than baseball, even if it’s really descended from British sports. It’s really fun when baseball does American things too. Like, say, when Braves shortstop Jeff Blauser hit a two-run home run in Atlanta’s 4-2 win over the Cubs on July 4, 1992. It was the 1,776th homer hit on Independence Day in baseball history. I wish Skip Caray knew that at the time because he’d likely have something fun to say about it, but he didn’t. I learned it on Baseball-Reference.com.

Other Fourth of July fun: that was the day of the famous Rick Camp Game, which technically ended on the Fifth of July. If you don’t know about it, know that it was between the Mets and Braves in Atlanta, it went 19 innings — really ticking off fans who came just for the postgame fireworks — and featured Mets reliever Tom Gorman blowing extra-innings leads twice, including once on a three-run homer to Braves reliever Rick Camp in the 18th inning. Keith Hernandez hit for the cycle but no one remembers that. Most Braves fans who talk about that game also seem to forget that the Braves lost, actually, with New York scoring four runs off of Camp in the 19th inning.

Here’s hoping we have something as fun in today and tonight’s action. In the meantime, here’s what happened last night:

A ball bounced off of Tim Tebow’s head for a triple

By Craig CalcaterraJul 4, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
The Mets are utterly terrible. Sadly, they’re not even terrible in a so-bad-it’s-good way. They’re just unpleasant to watch in nearly every respect.

Meanwhile, their most famous minor leaguer, Tim Tebow, is actually playing pretty decently all things considered. He’s not changing people’s minds about his long or even mid-term prospects as a ballplayer, but he’s been playing passable baseball for Double-A Binghamton, hitting .265/.335/.394 on the year and has improved as the season has gone on.

That’s not the sort of thing that will normally get a guy promoted, but Tebow is not a normal guy. Given the fact that he’s at least looked professional on a baseball field and given how miserable the Mets are these days, it would not be crazy to see them move him up to Triple-A soon in preparation for a late-season, publicity-and-economically-motivated callup to New York. Or, heck, they may just let him play in Binghamton all year and go straight to Citi Field. Weirder things have happened and, as long as the games don’t really count for much, it’d probably be pretty fun to see.

Not quite as fun as what happened to Tebow the other night in Portland, however. A ball was hit off the Green Monster replica they have in left field — it’s called the Maine Monster, BTW — came down and bounced right off of Tebow’s head. It flew far enough away to where the batter got a Triple. Watch:

If Jose Canseco could play major league baseball for several years after allowing a homer off of his head, Tebow should at least be allowed a few meaningless games in late September, right?