Mariners sign Wade LeBlanc to contract extension

The Mariners announced this evening that they have signed lefty Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension. The deal will covering the 2019 season with a club options for 2020, 2021 and 2022. He will make a base salary of $2.75M in 2019 with performance bonuses that could earn him $4.75M. The option years can make the deal max out at $32 million if all incentives are achieved.
LeBlanc has pitched for seven teams in his 10-year career, but he’s enjoying his best so far this year in Seattle. He has a 3-0 record a 3.38 ERA and a 56/15 K/BB ratio in 11 starts and five relief appearances covering 72 innings.
WASHINGTON (AP) Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde left in the second inning of his start against the Boston Red Sox after throwing just 25 pitches.
Training staff and manager Dave Martinez went to check on Fedde after he allowed a single to Rafael Devers to lead off the second on Wednesday. After a long conversation, Fedde walked off the field and was replaced by lefty Matt Grace.
The 25-year-old was coming off his first major league victory last weekend in Philadelphia.
Fedde entered the game 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA in five starts this season. His 2017 season ended in early September with a right forearm flexor strain.
Washington’s 2014 first-round pick had Tommy John surgery after being drafted. He’s 1-4 with a 7.23 ERA in eight starts during his career with the Nationals.
