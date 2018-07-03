Mariners sign Wade LeBlanc to a contract extension

Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports that outfielder Colby Rasmus asked Orioles manager Buck Showalter for permission to leave the team, with the apparent plan to retire. Showalter granted his request and Rasmus has been placed on the restricted list. The reason for Rasmus’ departure was not given, and Showalter cited the players’ privacy for not divulging it.

It’s not unreasonable to believe, however, that Rasmus simply isn’t enjoying baseball anymore. After all, this is the second time in as many seasons that Rasmus has left his team mid-season, doing so with the Rays last July. That departure was at least somewhat connected to a hip injury that he he suffered early in the season. Whether there is a physical component to this year’s decision is unknown. He may simply be ready to do something else with his life.

Rasmus has played in only 18 games this year, with only six hits in 45 at bats. If this is the end of his career, he finishes with a line of .241/.310/.436 and 166 homers and 491 RBI in 1,092 games with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Astros, Rays and Orioles, making playoff appearances in 2009 and 2015.

Follow @craigcalcaterra