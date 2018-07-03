Associated Press

Dodgers pitcher gets save in a 17-1 game

By Craig CalcaterraJul 3, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
There are a couple of ways to get a save in a major league baseball game. The most common way is to close out a game where the margin of victory is three runs or fewer. Another way, however, is to pitch three innings to end a game regardless of the score. That’s what Caleb Ferguson did for the Dodgers last night.

Ferguson came in for the seventh, eighth and ninth innings and pitched admirably, shutting out the Pirates on three hits and didn’t walk a batter. Of course, he came in to the game when the Dodgers led 17-1, so you might say that the save was less than rigorous. His teammate, Alex Wood, who got the win for L.A. certainly thought so, shaking his head and saying “a 16-run save . . .” afterwards, amused but unimpressed. For his part, Ferguson didn’t even realize he was in line for a save until someone told him.

This happens a couple of times a year and it’s always fun when it does. Though I suppose “fun” is a relative concept. Cut me some slack, I don’t have much of a life, OK?

Brian McCann to have knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks

By Craig CalcaterraJul 3, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reports that Astros catcher Brian McCann needs surgery on his right knee that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.

McCann was placed on the disabled list yesterday due to more troubles with his right knee which has ailed him for much of the season. He’s now out at least until mid-August. In his absence, Max Stassi will spend most of the time behind the plate. Tim Federowicz was called up yesterday to serve as the backup. If that doesn’t work out well, you have to figure the Astros will be sending extra scouts to follow J.T. Realmuto and the Marlins, right?

McCann, who last played on June 30, is hitting .206/.283/.323 with five homers.