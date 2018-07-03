Brett Gardner fined for repeatedly violating pace of play rule

Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports that Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has been fined $2,000 by Major League Baseball for violating a pace of play rule. Gardner received the fine in mid-June for taking too long to get into the batter’s box in April and May.
Gardner, 34, has declined to comment about the fine. The veteran enters Tuesday’s action batting .251/.346/.365 with five home runs, 21 RBI, and 45 runs scored in 309 plate appearances this season.
It appears that this is the first instance of MLB enforcing its pace of play rules, at least publicly.
Ken Rosenthal reports that Astros catcher Brian McCann needs surgery on his right knee that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.
McCann was placed on the disabled list yesterday due to more troubles with his right knee which has ailed him for much of the season. He’s now out at least until mid-August. In his absence, Max Stassi will spend most of the time behind the plate. Tim Federowicz was called up yesterday to serve as the backup. If that doesn’t work out well, you have to figure the Astros will be sending extra scouts to follow J.T. Realmuto and the Marlins, right?
McCann, who last played on June 30, is hitting .206/.283/.323 with five homers.