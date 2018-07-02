Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Tigers place closer Shane Greene on disabled list

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Ahead of Monday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays, the Tigers announced that outfielder Leonys Martin and closer Shane Greene have been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring and a strained right shoulder, respectively. The club recalled outfielder Mikie Mahtook from Triple-A Toledo and activated pitcher Daniel Stumpf from the 10-day disabled list.

Greene, 29, had a couple of shaky outings recently and his fastball was down a couple MPH during Sunday’s appearance against the Jays. Overall this season, Greene is 19-for-22 in save chances with a 4.03 ERA and a 42/11 K/BB ratio in 38 innings.

Joe Jimenez will fill in at closer while Greene is on the mend. He’s done well setting up for Greene, posting a 2.77 ERA with 44 strikeouts and nine walks across 39 innings.

Martin, 30, suffered his injury on Sunday afternoon running to first base after laying down a bunt. He carries a .758 OPS on the year.

José Altuve remains in the lead in All-Star voting

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
Major League Baseball has just released the latest voting totals in both leagues with just four days left. Astros second baseman José Altuve remains in the overall lead in voting with 3,405,815 tallies, surpassing Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at 3,119,106.

If the voting were to end right now, your AL starters would be José Abreu (1B, White Sox), Altuve, José Ramirez (3B, Indians), Manny Machado (SS, Orioles), Betts, Mike Trout (OF, Angels), Aaron Judge (OF, Yankees), Wilson Ramos (C, Rays), and J.D. Martinez (DH, Red Sox). Unfortunately, Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias isn’t in the running, ending the dream of an all-José AL infield.

In the NL, if the voting ended today, would start Freddie Freeman (1B, Braves), Ozzie Albies (2B, Braves), Nolan Arenado (3B, Rockies), Brandon Crawford (SS, Giants), Buster Posey (C, Giants), Nick Markakis (OF, Braves), Matt Kemp (OF, Dodgers), and Bryce Harper (OF, Nationals). Not as much team diversity in the NL; it’s mostly a Braves affair. The club also has Johan Camargo third in voting at third base, Dansby Swanson second at shortstop, Kurt Suzuki third at catcher, and Ronald Acuña and Ender Inciarte fifth and sixth in the outfield, respectively. The Braves are good, it turns out.