Tigers place closer Shane Greene on disabled list

Ahead of Monday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays, the Tigers announced that outfielder Leonys Martin and closer Shane Greene have been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring and a strained right shoulder, respectively. The club recalled outfielder Mikie Mahtook from Triple-A Toledo and activated pitcher Daniel Stumpf from the 10-day disabled list.
Greene, 29, had a couple of shaky outings recently and his fastball was down a couple MPH during Sunday’s appearance against the Jays. Overall this season, Greene is 19-for-22 in save chances with a 4.03 ERA and a 42/11 K/BB ratio in 38 innings.
Joe Jimenez will fill in at closer while Greene is on the mend. He’s done well setting up for Greene, posting a 2.77 ERA with 44 strikeouts and nine walks across 39 innings.
Martin, 30, suffered his injury on Sunday afternoon running to first base after laying down a bunt. He carries a .758 OPS on the year.