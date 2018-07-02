José Altuve remains in the lead in All-Star voting

Major League Baseball has just released the latest voting totals in both leagues with just four days left. Astros second baseman José Altuve remains in the overall lead in voting with 3,405,815 tallies, surpassing Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at 3,119,106.
If the voting were to end right now, your AL starters would be José Abreu (1B, White Sox), Altuve, José Ramirez (3B, Indians), Manny Machado (SS, Orioles), Betts, Mike Trout (OF, Angels), Aaron Judge (OF, Yankees), Wilson Ramos (C, Rays), and J.D. Martinez (DH, Red Sox). Unfortunately, Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias isn’t in the running, ending the dream of an all-José AL infield.
In the NL, if the voting ended today, would start Freddie Freeman (1B, Braves), Ozzie Albies (2B, Braves), Nolan Arenado (3B, Rockies), Brandon Crawford (SS, Giants), Buster Posey (C, Giants), Nick Markakis (OF, Braves), Matt Kemp (OF, Dodgers), and Bryce Harper (OF, Nationals). Not as much team diversity in the NL; it’s mostly a Braves affair. The club also has Johan Camargo third in voting at third base, Dansby Swanson second at shortstop, Kurt Suzuki third at catcher, and Ronald Acuña and Ender Inciarte fifth and sixth in the outfield, respectively. The Braves are good, it turns out.