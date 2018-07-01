Leonys Martin exits game with hamstring issue

Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin was forced to make an early departure from Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays. In the fifth inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, he laid down a bunt to score Niko Goodrum, then came up limping at first base.

Martin was swiftly replaced at first by pinch-runner Victor Reyes, and not a moment too soon, as Nicholas Castellanos picked a first-pitch fastball from J.A. Happ and returned it for a grand slam. Jose Iglesias tacked on another two-run single in the sixth, boosting the Tigers to a much-needed six-run lead over the Blue Jays. They currently lead 7-1 in the ninth and seemed well-positioned for a win — which, if they pull it off, will be their first since June 17.

While Martin was diagnosed with nothing more serious than a cramp in his left hamstring, it’s the same one that plagued him during his 10-day stint on the disabled list earlier this season. Undoubtedly the Cubs will continue to monitor him for any sign of something more serious, though he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being. Prior to his exit, the outfielder went 1-for-3 with an RBI. He entered Sunday’s contest batting a middling .256/.327/.432 with nine home runs and a .759 OPS in 303 plate appearances.