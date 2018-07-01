Leonys Martin exits game with hamstring issue

Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin was forced to make an early departure from Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays. In the fifth inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, he laid down a bunt to score Niko Goodrum, then came up limping at first base.
Martin was swiftly replaced at first by pinch-runner Victor Reyes, and not a moment too soon, as Nicholas Castellanos picked a first-pitch fastball from J.A. Happ and returned it for a grand slam. Jose Iglesias tacked on another two-run single in the sixth, boosting the Tigers to a much-needed six-run lead over the Blue Jays. They currently lead 7-1 in the ninth and seemed well-positioned for a win — which, if they pull it off, will be their first since June 17.
While Martin was diagnosed with nothing more serious than a cramp in his left hamstring, it’s the same one that plagued him during his 10-day stint on the disabled list earlier this season. Undoubtedly the Cubs will continue to monitor him for any sign of something more serious, though he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being. Prior to his exit, the outfielder went 1-for-3 with an RBI. He entered Sunday’s contest batting a middling .256/.327/.432 with nine home runs and a .759 OPS in 303 plate appearances.
Mets starter Jacob deGrom took the loss on Saturday against the Marlins, yielding three runs over six innings. He wasn’t as sharp as he normally has been this season, but it didn’t matter much as the Mets pushed across only two runs. deGrom owns a major league-best 1.84 ERA but has a mediocre 5-4 record and the team is 6-11 overall in his 17 starts.
After Saturday’s game, deGrom said, “I’m frustrated. I’m tired of losing, to be honest,” MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
The Mets, after staving off a series sweep with a win on Sunday afternoon, are now 33-48, a game ahead of the last-place Marlins. They went 5-21 in June, setting a club record for worst record in that month. The Mets haven’t won a series since taking two of three from the Braves in Atlanta at the end of May. One can understand deGrom’s frustration. And things may not get any better in the near future. The Mets play the Phillies, Nationals, and Yankees in consecutive series in mid-July.
deGrom, 30, is earning $7.4 million this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining, which makes him quite valuable beyond his talents on the mound. As the Mets continue to plunge in the NL East, it becomes increasingly more likely that he — and/or rotation mate Noah Syndergaard — gets dealt to a contending team by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.