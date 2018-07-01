Jacob deGrom: ‘I’m frustrated. I’m tired of losing, to be honest.’

Mets starter Jacob deGrom took the loss on Saturday against the Marlins, yielding three runs over six innings. He wasn’t as sharp as he normally has been this season, but it didn’t matter much as the Mets pushed across only two runs. deGrom owns a major league-best 1.84 ERA but has a mediocre 5-4 record and the team is 6-11 overall in his 17 starts.

After Saturday’s game, deGrom said, “I’m frustrated. I’m tired of losing, to be honest,” MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.

The Mets, after staving off a series sweep with a win on Sunday afternoon, are now 33-48, a game ahead of the last-place Marlins. They went 5-21 in June, setting a club record for worst record in that month. The Mets haven’t won a series since taking two of three from the Braves in Atlanta at the end of May. One can understand deGrom’s frustration. And things may not get any better in the near future. The Mets play the Phillies, Nationals, and Yankees in consecutive series in mid-July.

deGrom, 30, is earning $7.4 million this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining, which makes him quite valuable beyond his talents on the mound. As the Mets continue to plunge in the NL East, it becomes increasingly more likely that he — and/or rotation mate Noah Syndergaard — gets dealt to a contending team by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

