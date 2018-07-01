Cubs place Brian Duensing on 10-day disabled list

The Cubs placed left-handed reliever Brian Duensing on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder fatigue, the team announced Sunday. There’s no word yet on how long they expect to be without the reliever. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Dillon Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.
It’s been a disappointing year for Duensing so far. In his first 35 appearances, the 35-year-old reliever paired a 6.92 ERA with an equally abysmal 6.9 BB/9 and 5.9 SO/9 through 26 innings. Whether the fatigue he’s experiencing is the symptom of a more serious issue has not been determined, but the Cubs are undoubtedly looking for the lefty to duplicate some of the career-high totals he posted in 2017.
Maples, 26, placed no. 12 in the Cubs’ farm system at the start of the season and has largely lived up to that ranking with a 3.20 ERA, 8.5 BB/9 and ridiculous 14.9 SO/9 across 25 1/3 innings. While scouts have praised his advanced pitch arsenal, the righty hasn’t yet paired his overpowering stuff with any sense of control — in two months at Triple-A Iowa, he struck out 42 of 112 batters, then tempered that total with 24 walks. It’s not yet clear if he’ll be able to overcome those issues on a major league platform; during his season debut last month, he pitched two scoreless frames, allowing two walks and striking out three of eight batters.
Rangers right-hander Bartolo Colon was credited with his fifth win of the season on Saturday as the Rangers steamrolled the White Sox 13-4 for the series win. He held on through five innings, including a wobbly second inning that saw the White Sox climb to an early 2-0 lead, and finished the evening with two strikeouts and three runs on seven hits and two walks.
On any other day, Colon might have gotten the hook after his missteps in the second, but club manager Jeff Bannister recognized the unique milestone awaiting the veteran righty if the team pulled off a win.
“If he’s got an opportunity to put the ‘W’ behind his name, then [we’ll] make sure that he gets that,” Bannister told reporters after the game. “Obviously, we want to win every game we possibly can, but in situations like this, for him, and the overall history, and his impact on the game, and impact on himself, and just what it means for the game of baseball.”
Of course, it didn’t hurt that the Rangers put on a hitting clinic, either. Joey Gallo put the team on the board with his 20th home run of the year, followed by a three-run double from Robinson Chirinos that gave them a 3-2 lead in the fifth. They continued to build on that lead with a Ryan Rua solo shot and Omar Narvaez throwing error in the fifth and seventh, respectively, culminating in a seven-run spread in the eighth that bumped them up to a cushy nine-run advantage.
With the win, Colon tied former MLB pitcher Dennis Martinez for the most pitcher wins by a Latin American player, with 245. It took him just 21 years to accomplish what Martinez did in 23, though he still has to notch another win to stand alone in that category. He should have plenty more opportunities to do so: The 45-year-old hurler is 5-5 in 15 starts with a 4.76 ERA, 1.5 BB/9 and 5.4 SO/9 through 92 2/3 innings in 2018 so far.