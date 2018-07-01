Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers
Getty Images

Bartolo Colon is winningest Latin American pitcher in MLB history

By Ashley VarelaJul 1, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
6 Comments

Rangers right-hander Bartolo Colon was credited with his fifth win of the season on Saturday as the Rangers steamrolled the White Sox 13-4 for the series win. He held on through five innings, including a wobbly second inning that saw the White Sox climb to an early 2-0 lead, and finished the evening with two strikeouts and three runs on seven hits and two walks.

On any other day, Colon might have gotten the hook after his missteps in the second, but club manager Jeff Bannister recognized the unique milestone awaiting the veteran righty if the team pulled off a win.

“If he’s got an opportunity to put the ‘W’ behind his name, then [we’ll] make sure that he gets that,” Bannister told reporters after the game. “Obviously, we want to win every game we possibly can, but in situations like this, for him, and the overall history, and his impact on the game, and impact on himself, and just what it means for the game of baseball.”

Of course, it didn’t hurt that the Rangers put on a hitting clinic, either. Joey Gallo put the team on the board with his 20th home run of the year, followed by a three-run double from Robinson Chirinos that gave them a 3-2 lead in the fifth. They continued to build on that lead with a Ryan Rua solo shot and Omar Narvaez throwing error in the fifth and seventh, respectively, culminating in a seven-run spread in the eighth that bumped them up to a cushy nine-run advantage.

With the win, Colon tied former MLB pitcher Dennis Martinez for the most pitcher wins by a Latin American player, with 245. It took him just 21 years to accomplish what Martinez did in 23, though he still has to notch another win to stand alone in that category. He should have plenty more opportunities to do so: The 45-year-old hurler is 5-5 in 15 starts with a 4.76 ERA, 1.5 BB/9 and 5.4 SO/9 through 92 2/3 innings in 2018 so far.

Jacob deGrom: ‘I’m frustrated. I’m tired of losing, to be honest.’

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 1, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mets starter Jacob deGrom took the loss on Saturday against the Marlins, yielding three runs over six innings. He wasn’t as sharp as he normally has been this season, but it didn’t matter much as the Mets pushed across only two runs. deGrom owns a major league-best 1.84 ERA but has a mediocre 5-4 record and the team is 6-11 overall in his 17 starts.

After Saturday’s game, deGrom said, “I’m frustrated. I’m tired of losing, to be honest,” MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.

The Mets, after staving off a series sweep with a win on Sunday afternoon, are now 33-48, a game ahead of the last-place Marlins. They went 5-21 in June, setting a club record for worst record in that month. The Mets haven’t won a series since taking two of three from the Braves in Atlanta at the end of May. One can understand deGrom’s frustration. And things may not get any better in the near future. The Mets play the Phillies, Nationals, and Yankees in consecutive series in mid-July.

deGrom, 30, is earning $7.4 million this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining, which makes him quite valuable beyond his talents on the mound. As the Mets continue to plunge in the NL East, it becomes increasingly more likely that he — and/or rotation mate Noah Syndergaard — gets dealt to a contending team by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.