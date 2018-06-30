Yu Darvish diagnosed with right elbow impingement

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has been diagnosed with a right elbow impingement and inflammation, the club revealed Friday. He received a cortisone shot in his throwing arm and will be shut down from throwing for another 3-5 days, at which point the Cubs will likely evaluate him again before placing him back in the rotation.

This is just the latest development in what has been a disappointing season for the 31-year-old righty. Darvish was brought aboard Chicago’s roster on a six-year, $126 million deal in mid-February, but lasted just seven weeks into the 2018 season before getting shelved with right triceps tendinitis. During that span, he eked out a 1-3 record in eight starts with a 4.95 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 11.0 SO/9 through his first 40 innings.

Darvish was working through a bullpen session on Thursday when he felt pain in his right arm, prompting the team to take another look before sending him out for a scheduled start on Saturday. Per MLB.com’s Matthew Martell, fellow right-hander Tyler Chatwood will take the ball for the Cubs when they go head-to-head against Twins southpaw Adalberto Mejia this weekend. Chatwood is slated to make his first start in 10 days; he’s working with a 3.95 ERA, 8.3 BB/9 (thanks to a league-leading 63 walks), and 8.4 SO/9 across 68 1/3 innings this year.