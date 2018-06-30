Yu Darvish diagnosed with a right elbow impingement

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has been diagnosed with a right elbow impingement and inflammation, the club revealed Friday. He received a cortisone shot in his throwing arm and will be shut down from throwing for another 3-5 days, at which point the Cubs will likely evaluate him again before placing him back in the rotation.
This is just the latest development in what has been a disappointing season for the 31-year-old righty. Darvish was brought aboard Chicago’s roster on a six-year, $126 million deal in mid-February, but lasted just seven weeks into the 2018 season before getting shelved with right triceps tendinitis. During that span, he eked out a 1-3 record in eight starts with a 4.95 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 11.0 SO/9 through his first 40 innings.
Darvish was working through a bullpen session on Thursday when he felt pain in his right arm, prompting the team to take another look before sending him out for a scheduled start on Saturday. Per MLB.com’s Matthew Martell, fellow right-hander Tyler Chatwood will take the ball for the Cubs when they go head-to-head against Twins southpaw Adalberto Mejia this weekend. Chatwood is slated to make his first start in 10 days; he’s working with a 3.95 ERA, 8.3 BB/9 (thanks to a league-leading 63 walks), and 8.4 SO/9 across 68 1/3 innings this year.
Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero is considering surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and may miss the remainder of the 2018 season as a result. If he chooses to undergo the procedure, as club manager Andy Green suggested may be the case sometime over the next month, the estimated three-month recovery period would prevent any kind of late-season return. Winter ball and offseason activities have not yet been ruled out, though that could change if Cordero continues to drag out his decision.
The 23-year-old rookie was transferred to the 60-day disabled list last Thursday. He was initially diagnosed with right forearm soreness on May 27, but that quickly morphed into a right forearm strain. Over the course of his rehab work in Triple-A El Paso, Cordero developed pain in his elbow and was diagnosed with a bone spur following an MRI. This appears to be the first major injury of his short career, albeit one that he should be able to recover from by the start of the 2019 season, if not sooner.
Prior to his DL assignment, the Padres’ outfielder owned a .237/.307/.439 batting line with seven home runs and five stolen bases in 154 PA. He easily eclipsed the middling totals he put up during his first major-league season in 2017 — not a high bar to clear — but it’s too soon to tell whether he’s capable of morphing into the kind of heavy hitter the Padres would like to see.