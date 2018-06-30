Video: Vince Velasquez throws left-handed, then exits with injury

Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez made a stunning, last-ditch play before exiting Saturday’s start with an injury. Down 1-0 in the second inning, Velasquez lobbed a curveball to the Nationals’ Adam Eaton, who promptly sent it back up the middle for a 96-m.p.h. line drive. The ball ricocheted off of Velasquez’s arm and rolled away from the mound. With his right arm out of commission, the pitcher chased down the ball and scooped it with his left hand, then fired it straight to first base for the third and final out of the inning.
Immediately after making the throw, Velasquez collapsed in pain and had to be escorted off the field. According to an additional report from the team, he avoided an elbow injury but was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm. There’s no word yet on how long he’s expected to be sidelined.
Prior to his impressive and painful exit, the righty completed two innings of one-run, three-strikeout ball against the Nats. The Phillies’ bullpen picked up the slack in his absence and currently holds a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth.
Rockies right-hander Jon Gray has been optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque, per a team announcement on Saturday. A replacement has yet to be officially named to cover Gray’s start against the Giants next Tuesday, though fellow right-hander Antonio Senzatela is likely to be the club’s first choice.
The 26-year-old Gray slumped to some career-worst totals in 2018, leading National League pitchers in games started (17) but also hits allowed (108) and earned runs (59). He posted a 7-7 record with a 5.77 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 11.6 SO/9 through 92 innings. It’s likely that his last start sealed his fate: On Thursday, the Rockies eked out a 9-8 win over the Giants in spite of the right-hander’s five runs and 71 pitches scattered across just four innings. MLB.com’s Chad Thornburg adds that Gray had seen a sizable dip in his fastball velocity as well, tipping the club off to more significant underlying issues (manager Bud Black, for his part, suggested that it was Gray’s inconsistency and mental hang-ups that had a greater effect on his sudden decline). While it’s hard to believe he’ll have much difficulty regaining his form in Triple-A, the Rockies don’t appear to have set a firm timetable for his return to the majors.
Tapia, 24, hasn’t set foot in the big leagues this season. The outfielder impressed during his limited tryout with the team in 2017, raking .288/.329/.425 with 16 extra-base hits and five stolen bases in 171 plate appearances. It’s not certain that he can replicate those numbers again in 2018, but he looked strong in his first three months in Triple-A with a .308 average, 10 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 340 PA.