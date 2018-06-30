Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants
Rockies option Jon Gray to Triple-A

By Ashley VarelaJun 30, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Rockies right-hander Jon Gray has been optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque, per a team announcement on Saturday. A replacement has yet to be officially named to cover Gray’s start against the Giants next Tuesday, though fellow right-hander Antonio Senzatela is likely to be the club’s first choice.

The 26-year-old Gray slumped to some career-worst totals in 2018, leading National League pitchers in games started (17) but also hits allowed (108) and earned runs (59). He posted a 7-7 record with a 5.77 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 11.6 SO/9 through 92 innings. It’s likely that his last start sealed his fate: On Thursday, the Rockies eked out a 9-8 win over the Giants in spite of the right-hander’s five runs and 71 pitches scattered across just four innings. MLB.com’s Chad Thornburg adds that Gray had seen a sizable dip in his fastball velocity as well, tipping the club off to more significant underlying issues (manager Bud Black, for his part, suggested that it was Gray’s inconsistency and mental hang-ups that had a greater effect on his sudden decline). While it’s hard to believe he’ll have much difficulty regaining his form in Triple-A, the Rockies don’t appear to have set a firm timetable for his return to the majors.

Tapia, 24, hasn’t set foot in the big leagues this season. The outfielder impressed during his limited tryout with the team in 2017, raking .288/.329/.425 with 16 extra-base hits and five stolen bases in 171 plate appearances. It’s not certain that he can replicate those numbers again in 2018, but he looked strong in his first three months in Triple-A with a .308 average, 10 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 340 PA.

Darren O’Day won’t pitch again in 2018

Miami Marlins v Baltimore Orioles
By Ashley VarelaJun 30, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Orioles right-hander reliever Darren O'Day is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his left hamstring, the team announced Saturday. O’Day was transferred to the 60-day disabled list and is projected to be sidelined for the next six months. It’s technically possible that he could make a speedy recovery and rejoin the club sometime after the All-Star break, but far more likely that he’ll wait to jump back into the bullpen until spring training rolls around again in 2019.

The 35-year-old righty was pulled in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s contest against the Mariners. He expended just six pitches, the last of which bounced back toward the third base line on a Jean Segura bunt attempt. O’Day appeared to stumble as he ran to field the ball and was subsequently forced to exit with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. While hamstring issues are nothing new for the reliever — he had a left hamstring issue in Single-A and missed 52 days with a right hamstring strain back in 2016 — he’s never experienced anything quite this severe before.

O’Day will finish his 2018 run with two saves in 10 games finished and a solid 3.60 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 12.2 SO/9 through 20 innings. In corresponding moves, the Orioles also designated infielder Corban Joseph for assignment, optioned right-handers Jimmy Yacabonis and Yefry Ramirez to Triple-A Norfolk, and recalled right-handed reliever Ryan Meisinger and lefty reliever Paul Fry.