Report: Franchy Cordero likely to undergo season-ending surgery

Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero is considering surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and may miss the remainder of the 2018 season as a result. If he chooses to undergo the procedure, as club manager Andy Green suggested may be the case sometime over the next month, the estimated three-month recovery period would prevent any kind of late-season return. Winter ball and offseason activities have not yet been ruled out, though that could change if Cordero continues to drag out his decision.

The 23-year-old rookie was transferred to the 60-day disabled list last Thursday. He was initially diagnosed with right forearm soreness on May 27, but that quickly morphed into a right forearm strain. Over the course of his rehab work in Triple-A El Paso, Cordero developed pain in his elbow and was diagnosed with a bone spur following an MRI. This appears to be the first major injury of his short career, albeit one that he should be able to recover from by the start of the 2019 season, if not sooner.

Prior to his DL assignment, the Padres’ outfielder owned a .237/.307/.439 batting line with seven home runs and five stolen bases in 154 PA. He easily eclipsed the middling totals he put up during his first major-league season in 2017 — not a high bar to clear — but it’s too soon to tell whether he’s capable of morphing into the kind of heavy hitter the Padres would like to see.