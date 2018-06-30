Darren O’Day won’t pitch again in 2018

Orioles right-hander reliever Darren O'Day is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his left hamstring, the team announced Saturday. O’Day was transferred to the 60-day disabled list and is projected to be sidelined for the next six months. It’s technically possible that he could make a speedy recovery and rejoin the club sometime after the All-Star break, but far more likely that he’ll wait to jump back into the bullpen until spring training rolls around again in 2019.

The 35-year-old righty was pulled in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s contest against the Mariners. He expended just six pitches, the last of which bounced back toward the third base line on a Jean Segura bunt attempt. O’Day appeared to stumble as he ran to field the ball and was subsequently forced to exit with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. While hamstring issues are nothing new for the reliever — he had a left hamstring issue in Single-A and missed 52 days with a right hamstring strain back in 2016 — he’s never experienced anything quite this severe before.

O’Day will finish his 2018 run with two saves in 10 games finished and a solid 3.60 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 12.2 SO/9 through 20 innings. In corresponding moves, the Orioles also designated infielder Corban Joseph for assignment, optioned right-handers Jimmy Yacabonis and Yefry Ramirez to Triple-A Norfolk, and recalled right-handed reliever Ryan Meisinger and lefty reliever Paul Fry.