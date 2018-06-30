Miami Marlins v Baltimore Orioles
Darren O’Day won’t pitch again in 2018

By Ashley VarelaJun 30, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Orioles right-hander reliever Darren O'Day is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his left hamstring, the team announced Saturday. O’Day was transferred to the 60-day disabled list and is projected to be sidelined for the next six months. It’s technically possible that he could make a speedy recovery and rejoin the club sometime after the All-Star break, but far more likely that he’ll wait to jump back into the bullpen until spring training rolls around again in 2019.

The 35-year-old righty was pulled in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s contest against the Mariners. He expended just six pitches, the last of which bounced back toward the third base line on a Jean Segura bunt attempt. O’Day appeared to stumble as he ran to field the ball and was subsequently forced to exit with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. While hamstring issues are nothing new for the reliever — he had a left hamstring issue in Single-A and missed 52 days with a right hamstring strain back in 2016 — he’s never experienced anything quite this severe before.

O’Day will finish his 2018 run with two saves in 10 games finished and a solid 3.60 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 12.2 SO/9 through 20 innings. In corresponding moves, the Orioles also designated infielder Corban Joseph for assignment, optioned right-handers Jimmy Yacabonis and Yefry Ramirez to Triple-A Norfolk, and recalled right-handed reliever Ryan Meisinger and lefty reliever Paul Fry.

Report: Franchy Cordero likely to undergo season-ending surgery

St Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres
By Ashley VarelaJun 30, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero is considering surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and may miss the remainder of the 2018 season as a result. If he chooses to undergo the procedure, as club manager Andy Green suggested may be the case sometime over the next month, the estimated three-month recovery period would prevent any kind of late-season return. Winter ball and offseason activities have not yet been ruled out, though that could change if Cordero continues to drag out his decision.

The 23-year-old rookie was transferred to the 60-day disabled list last Thursday. He was initially diagnosed with right forearm soreness on May 27, but that quickly morphed into a right forearm strain. Over the course of his rehab work in Triple-A El Paso, Cordero developed pain in his elbow and was diagnosed with a bone spur following an MRI. This appears to be the first major injury of his short career, albeit one that he should be able to recover from by the start of the 2019 season, if not sooner.

Prior to his DL assignment, the Padres’ outfielder owned a .237/.307/.439 batting line with seven home runs and five stolen bases in 154 PA. He easily eclipsed the middling totals he put up during his first major-league season in 2017 — not a high bar to clear — but it’s too soon to tell whether he’s capable of morphing into the kind of heavy hitter the Padres would like to see.