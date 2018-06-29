Report: Rangers, Mariners had dialogue about Cole Hamels trade

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported early Friday morning that the Rangers and Mariners have had dialogue about a trade involving starter Cole Hamels. As Morosi notes, a deal isn’t close yet.
Hamels, 34, is earning $22.5 million this season and has a $20 million club option for the 2019 season with a $6 million buyout. The lefty also has a limited no-trade clause, but the Mariners are not one of the teams to which he can prevent a trade.
Hamels has posted a 3.61 ERA with a 97/37 K/BB ratio in 97 1/3 innings this season. The Mariners’ rotation would certainly get a boost if he were to join the squad. While James Paxton and Wade LeBlanc have pitched well, Felix Hernandez has been abysmal, posting a 5.10 ERA. While Hamels would certainly not push Hernandez out of the rotation, he would help make Hernandez’s lack of production more tolerable.
The Rangers enter Friday 36-46 and in last place in the AL West. While the club isn’t dead in the water the way the Orioles, White Sox, and Royals are, it is certainly reasonable to cut their losses on the season and try to build towards the future by swapping Hamels for prospects.
Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Brewers catcher Erik Kratz got into a heated argument in the bottom of the third inning of Thursday evening’s game in Cincinnati. Junior Guerra threw a 3-1 fastball that was just a bit off the plate, but home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz called it a strike. Votto wasn’t happy, so he had some words with the ump. Kratz wasn’t happy with Votto, either because he was trying to get his strike zone shrunk or that he was taking a long time to get his point across. Kratz stood up and the two exchanged words face-to-face, and then the benches emptied. The players congregated around home plate, but just to exchange words. There were no punches thrown and no one was ejected.
The Brewers went on to win 6-4. After the game, when asked about the discussion the two had, Kratz said (via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy), “Completely blown out of proportion, that’s all. We were discussing the Canadian dollar and flawed systems in our two governments. He was coming from a different side of it, and we were just discussing those kinds of things.”
Needless to say, Kratz had his tongue firmly planted in his cheek. It’s always amusing when players make up some innocuous topic to dance around explaining what was actually said. It’s also fun to imagine Kratz and Votto actually having such a conversation.