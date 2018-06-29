Pirates place Chad Kuhl on 10-day disabled list

The Pirates placed right-hander Chad Kuhl on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, per a team announcement on Friday. The move is retroactive to June 26 and will allow Kuhl to come off the DL during the club’s series against the Phillies next weekend, though it’s not yet clear exactly how long they expect him to be sidelined.

The 25-year-old righty appeared to suffer the injury during Tuesday’s start against the Mets. He turned in a solid four innings of two-run, four-strikeout ball, but experienced discomfort in his right forearm throughout his outing and was pulled prior to the fifth. Through Tuesday, Kuhl carries a 5-5 record in 16 starts with a career-high 4.55 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 across 85 innings. This appears to be the first significant arm injury of his career to date.

In a corresponding move, infielder Max Moroff was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Moroff, 25, left Triple-A with a .258/.348/.455, five home runs and an .803 OPS in 155 PA, but hasn’t fared quite as well at the major league level. He’ll look to improve on his .215 average and three extra-base hits while playing off the bench.