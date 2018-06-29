Getty Images

Pirates place Chad Kuhl on 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaJun 29, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
The Pirates placed right-hander Chad Kuhl on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, per a team announcement on Friday. The move is retroactive to June 26 and will allow Kuhl to come off the DL during the club’s series against the Phillies next weekend, though it’s not yet clear exactly how long they expect him to be sidelined.

The 25-year-old righty appeared to suffer the injury during Tuesday’s start against the Mets. He turned in a solid four innings of two-run, four-strikeout ball, but experienced discomfort in his right forearm throughout his outing and was pulled prior to the fifth. Through Tuesday, Kuhl carries a 5-5 record in 16 starts with a career-high 4.55 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 across 85 innings. This appears to be the first significant arm injury of his career to date.

In a corresponding move, infielder Max Moroff was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Moroff, 25, left Triple-A with a .258/.348/.455, five home runs and an .803 OPS in 155 PA, but hasn’t fared quite as well at the major league level. He’ll look to improve on his .215 average and three extra-base hits while playing off the bench.

Report: Rangers, Mariners had dialogue about Cole Hamels trade

By Bill BaerJun 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported early Friday morning that the Rangers and Mariners have had dialogue about a trade involving starter Cole Hamels. As Morosi notes, a deal isn’t close yet.

Hamels, 34, is earning $22.5 million this season and has a $20 million club option for the 2019 season with a $6 million buyout. The lefty also has a limited no-trade clause, but the Mariners are not one of the teams to which he can prevent a trade.

Hamels has posted a 3.61 ERA with a 97/37 K/BB ratio in 97 1/3 innings this season. The Mariners’ rotation would certainly get a boost if he were to join the squad. While James Paxton and Wade LeBlanc have pitched well, Felix Hernandez has been abysmal, posting a 5.10 ERA. While Hamels would certainly not push Hernandez out of the rotation, he would help make Hernandez’s lack of production more tolerable.

The Rangers enter Friday 36-46 and in last place in the AL West. While the club isn’t dead in the water the way the Orioles, White Sox, and Royals are, it is certainly reasonable to cut their losses on the season and try to build towards the future by swapping Hamels for prospects.