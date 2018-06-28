Yu Darvish’s bullpen session ‘did not go well’

Cubs starter Yu Darvish, trying to work his way back from a triceps injury, threw a bullpen session on Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon said it “did not go well,” Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Maddon said Darvish “felt pain on extension” and will now be reevaluated before the Cubs decide what to do next.

Darvish, 31, got off to an awful start for the Cubs, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA and a 49/21 K/BB ratio in 40 innings across eight starts. He went on the disabled list on May 26, retroactive to the 23rd.

The Cubs inked Darvish to a six-year, $126 million contract in February. So far, it’s not going well for either side.

