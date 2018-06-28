Yu Darvish’s bullpen session ‘did not go well’

Cubs starter Yu Darvish, trying to work his way back from a triceps injury, threw a bullpen session on Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon said it “did not go well,” Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Maddon said Darvish “felt pain on extension” and will now be reevaluated before the Cubs decide what to do next.
Darvish, 31, got off to an awful start for the Cubs, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA and a 49/21 K/BB ratio in 40 innings across eight starts. He went on the disabled list on May 26, retroactive to the 23rd.
The Cubs inked Darvish to a six-year, $126 million contract in February. So far, it’s not going well for either side.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani has been cleared to begin hitting immediately and will be reevaluated in three weeks. GM Billy Eppler said that, since Ohtani is a DH, he will not need to rehab in minor league games. Instead, Ohtani will play in “private” settings including simulated games.
Ohtani, 23, has been on the disabled list since June 8 with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He was certainly living up to the hype, batting .289/.372/.535 with six home runs and 20 RBI while compiling a 3.10 ERA and a 61/20 K/BB ratio in 49 1/3 innings on the mound.
Ohtani won’t be allowed to resume throwing. It remains to be seen if he will pitch again this season.