Police ID body of man found in freezer at SunTrust Park

A dead body was found in a walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday. Yesterday police revealed the man’s identity.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, his name was Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. He was 48. Keeling had been at SunTrust Park to install a beer-pouring technology that he had invented. It was a nozzle that filled cups of beer far faster than traditional taps. He was working on installing taps at the park overnight the night before his body was found.
The AJC reports that police told the family that Keeling was trapped in the cooler and couldn’t get out. The cooler did not go below 40 degrees, but hypothermia — if that was the cause of death — can set in at any temperatures well above freezing depending on other factors such as clothing, moisture and a person’s general health, among other things. And, of course, the longer one is exposed to such conditions the more dangerous it can be.
Autopsy results and a final police report is not yet in, but it’s beginning to look like this was an awful accident.
Recently, when reporters asked Mets general manager Sandy Alderson about the possibility of the floundering Mets trading Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard to kick off a full-scale rebuild, he quipped about how sure, he’d consider it . . . . if a team gave them their top 10 or 20 prospects. Or words to that effect anyway. The upshot was clear: you can ask, but you probably shouldn’t bother.
Alderson, unfortunately, has stepped down due to health concerns. With a new three-man executive team in place, the press asked yesterday if that position has changed. Mets assistant GM John Ricco, while still couching it all in “we’ll listen” terms, did seem to sound much more open to the idea:
“We’ll have to consider [it] . . . For me, everything has to be on the table. But you have to look long and hard before you move a game-changing, top-of-the-rotation pitcher.”
Those comments came in the course of broader comments about the Mets being strategy at the trade deadline in the runup to which Ricco said the Mets will “look to be active.”
Ricco said that a massive rebuild is not what the Mets are considering, but really, if you trade one or both of your ace starters, that’s pretty much what you’re doing. Syndergaard has been out for a month due to a ligament injury in his finger but both he and deGrom, who has been among the best pitchers in baseball this year, would be game-changers for teams looking to improve at the deadline.
While, due to his interest in maintaining leverage, you cannot expect Ricco to say “yeah, you can have ’em, we’re open for business,” his comments yesterday certainly made it seem like the club would be far more willing to listen than Alderson had previously suggested.