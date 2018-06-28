Grant Desme, who left baseball for the priesthood, is back in baseball

Back in 2010 an Oakland A’s prospect named Grant Desme made headlines when he abruptly quit baseball to join the priesthood. Over the years a few reporters caught up with him and reported back that, no, he did not regret leaving the game. He did, however, eventually leave the seminary before becoming a priest. Not because he wanted to run back to baseball, but because he wanted to get married and be a father.

He has, however, returned to baseball, taking a job last year as the coach of a small Catholic college baseball program in Florida. He has also returned to playing, in the independent Atlantic League, where he is currently hitting .308/.349/.462 with a home run and two steals in 11 games with the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Today R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports has an in-depth story about Desme, his decision to leave the A’s organization all those years ago, his decision to leave the seminary and his decision to return to the game. He also talks about the possibility of a major league team taking a chance on a guy who, even though he is older than Tim Tebow and has been out of the game for so long, was once considered to have an excellent chance at being an everyday big league outfielder.

Take some time this afternoon to read Anderson’s story and get to know Grant Desme.

