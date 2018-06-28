Braves activate Ronald Acuña

The Braves have activated rookie outfielder Ronald Acuã from the disabled list. He had been out for about a month due to an mild ACL sprain sustained while running out a ball to first and getting flung wildly, hither and yon. He’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow as the Braves take on the Cards in St. Louis.
Acuña is hitting .265/.326/.453 with five home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 runs scored in his first 129 big league plate appearances.
In other Braves injury news, they have placed pitcher Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 25, with right knee tendinitis. There weren’t any reports that he had been suffering from that, but the world is full of secrets and mysteries to which not all of us are privy and perhaps we should learn to embrace rather than fear the unknown.
Back in 2010 an Oakland A’s prospect named Grant Desme made headlines when he abruptly quit baseball to join the priesthood. Over the years a few reporters caught up with him and reported back that, no, he did not regret leaving the game. He did, however, eventually leave the seminary before becoming a priest. Not because he wanted to run back to baseball, but because he wanted to get married and be a father.
He has, however, returned to baseball, taking a job last year as the coach of a small Catholic college baseball program in Florida. He has also returned to playing, in the independent Atlantic League, where he is currently hitting .308/.349/.462 with a home run and two steals in 11 games with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
Today R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports has an in-depth story about Desme, his decision to leave the A’s organization all those years ago, his decision to leave the seminary and his decision to return to the game. He also talks about the possibility of a major league team taking a chance on a guy who, even though he is older than Tim Tebow and has been out of the game for so long, was once considered to have an excellent chance at being an everyday big league outfielder.
Take some time this afternoon to read Anderson’s story and get to know Grant Desme.