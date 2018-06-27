Zack Cozart to undergo surgery for torn labrum

The Angels announced on Wednesday that infielder Zack Cozart will, in the “near future,” undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The club does not yet have a timetable for his recovery, but the procedure is possibly season-ending.

Cozart, 32, has been out for the past two weeks with what was called a left shoulder subluxation, or a partial dislocation. He suffered the injury diving for a ball on June 13.

Cozart inked a three-year, $38 million contract with the Angles in December. So far this season, he has hit .219/.296/.362 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 253 plate appearances. He has spent most of his time at t hird base but has also played second base and shortstop. Luis Valbuena has filled in at third base while Cozart has been absent and will continue to do so.

