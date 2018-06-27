Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Zack Cozart to undergo surgery for torn labrum

By Bill BaerJun 27, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
The Angels announced on Wednesday that infielder Zack Cozart will, in the “near future,” undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The club does not yet have a timetable for his recovery, but the procedure is possibly season-ending.

Cozart, 32, has been out for the past two weeks with what was called a left shoulder subluxation, or a partial dislocation. He suffered the injury diving for a ball on June 13.

Cozart inked a three-year, $38 million contract with the Angles in December. So far this season, he has hit .219/.296/.362 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 253 plate appearances. He has spent most of his time at t hird base but has also played second base and shortstop. Luis Valbuena has filled in at third base while Cozart has been absent and will continue to do so.

Cubs activate Brandon Morrow from disabled list

Adam Hunger/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 27, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers, the Cubs activated closer Brandon Morrow from the 10-day disabled list, MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat reports. In order to free up a spot on the active roster for him, the Cubs optioned reliever Cory Mazzoni to Triple-A Iowa.

Morrow, 33, missed the minimum 10 days with a lower back injury. How did he injure his back? I’m glad you asked. He injured his back taking his pants off. Morrow said at the time, “It’s frustrating any time you can’t get out there, especially when you can’t go for something as stupid as taking your pants off.”

Morrow returns with 16 saves, a 1.59 ERA, and a 25/9 K/BB ratio across 22 2/3 innings. The Cubs went 3-6 while Morrow was absent.