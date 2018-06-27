Shohei Ohtani
The Angels believe Shohei Ohtani will hit this year

By Craig CalcaterraJun 27, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Angels general manager Billy Eppler was on MLB Network Radio today and, not surprisingly, he was asked about the future of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, as we all know by now, is nearing the end of an announced three-week rest period in which the Angels are evaluating the status of his ulnar collateral ligament and its responsiveness to PRP injections as an alternative to Tommy John surgery.

Since it is strongly suspected that, if Ohtani does have TJ surgery, he would be subject to a cautious rehabilitation scheduled and would thus not return to the mound until 2020, they can choose to put off that surgery for some time without affecting that timetable. In the meantime, questions remain about Ohtani’s ability to hit.

So: even if he’s not allowed to pitch again this season and even if he needs Tommy John, he’ll likely be a DH at some point. If he has Tommy John it remains to be seen if he could hit at any point in 2019 — my guess would be no, but you never know — but they’d at least be able to get something out of their two-way star.

Of course, events may render all of this far less important than we first thought it would a few weeks back. Anaheim has played poorly of late and the Astros have surged, leaving the once-contending Angels in fourth place in the division, 11.5 games out. As such, the decisions about Ohtani, however consequential for him, seem far less important for the club’s 2018 playoff prospects than they were a short time ago.

Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio over “insensitive comments”

By Craig CalcaterraJun 27, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
The Detroit Tigers have just issued a press release saying that they have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio, citing “insensitive comments that violated Club policy and his Uniform Employee Contract.” The comments are not specified, but I’m sure we’ll be hearing more about them later. Jason Beck reports that the comments were made to a team employee.

Bosio was just hired last October. Before that he had been the Chicago Cubs’ pitching coach since 2012. He was fired last year after Cubs manager Joe Maddon reportedly grew displeased with him, again, for unspecified reasons.

There will obviously be more to come on this.