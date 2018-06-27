Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dayton Moore accuses “national media” of taking comments “out of context”

On Tuesday, Craig wrote at length about Royals GM Dayton Moore, who discussed his team’s interest in Oregon State pitcher and convicted sex offender Luke Heimlich in an interview with Fox Sports Kansas City. Moore talked about wanting to give players like Heimlich second chances, and used former Royals outfielder (and current Diamondback) Jarrod Dyson as an example.

Dyson was suspended in February 2009 after testing positive for an amphetamine. In citing Dyson’s “second chance,” Moore equated Dyson’s offense with Heimlich’s. To quote Craig, “It’s an appalling and obnoxious comparison for which Dyson should be insulted and for which Moore should apologize.”

Moore didn’t apologize, but he did say his comparison was not fair. However, he accused the “national media” of taking his comments “out of context,” Zach Buchanan reports for The Athletic. Moore said, “The national media is taking that out of context. Those people know my heart and they know Jarrod Dyson. Although it may seem odd, outside the confines of Kansas City, if you live here and you follow the team and the path of Jarrod Dyson and this organization, you have a better understanding. But (Dyson’s and Heimlich’s situations) are not related at all. They’re not related one bit. Simply that.”

Moore and Heimlich have this in common, at least: neither is capable of taking responsibility for his actions.

Dyson, by the way, wasn’t too happy to have been named in such a comparison. He wasn’t familiar with Heimlich’s case, but after he was filled in, he said, “I don’t know what’s going on. He molested his niece? That’s a tough pill to swallow, man.” Dyson went on, saying, “[Moore] did give me a second chance. I can’t say that he didn’t. (But) to be using mine and that guy’s case, those are two totally different things.”

Dyson went on to say that he likes and respects Moore. According to Buchanan, Dyson appeared more annoyed than angry about Moore’s comment.

When asked if Moore felt the need to reach out to Dyson, he said, “I can.” Dyson isn’t going to be the one making that phone call, though. He said, “At the end of the day, I ain’t put it out, so I ain’t going to be doing no calling.”

Zack Cozart to undergo surgery for torn labrum

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
The Angels announced on Wednesday that infielder Zack Cozart will, in the “near future,” undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The club does not yet have a timetable for his recovery, but the procedure is possibly season-ending.

Cozart, 32, has been out for the past two weeks with what was called a left shoulder subluxation, or a partial dislocation. He suffered the injury diving for a ball on June 13.

Cozart inked a three-year, $38 million contract with the Angles in December. So far this season, he has hit .219/.296/.362 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 253 plate appearances. He has spent most of his time at t hird base but has also played second base and shortstop. Luis Valbuena has filled in at third base while Cozart has been absent and will continue to do so.