Cubs activate Brandon Morrow from disabled list

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers, the Cubs activated closer Brandon Morrow from the 10-day disabled list, MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat reports. In order to free up a spot on the active roster for him, the Cubs optioned reliever Cory Mazzoni to Triple-A Iowa.

Morrow, 33, missed the minimum 10 days with a lower back injury. How did he injure his back? I’m glad you asked. He injured his back taking his pants off. Morrow said at the time, “It’s frustrating any time you can’t get out there, especially when you can’t go for something as stupid as taking your pants off.”

Morrow returns with 16 saves, a 1.59 ERA, and a 25/9 K/BB ratio across 22 2/3 innings. The Cubs went 3-6 while Morrow was absent.

